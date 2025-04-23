Cornell drops Israel-hating singer ‘Kehlani’ from end of school year concert

Cornell University announced Wednesday morning that it was removing anti-Israel singer Kehlani from its upcoming end-of-the-year concert after getting backlash from the student body.

After outrage mounted over the school’s choice of Kehlani to headline the school’s annual "Slope Day" concert – spearheaded by a petition made by pro-Israel students – Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff announced that he was "rescinding" the R&B singer’s invitation.

"Unfortunately, although it was not the intention, the selection of Kehlani as this year’s headliner has injected division and discord into Slope Day. For that reason, I am rescinding Kehlani’s invitation and expect a new lineup for a great 2025 Slope Day to be announced shortly," he wrote in a statement published Wednesday.

Cornell University previously announced that the Grammy-nominated artist would be headlining the concert, an annual, end-of-the-year show put on by a student-run board and funded through a Student Activities Fee that all undergraduate students must pay.

Kotlikoff’s announcement appeared to reflect a change of course on his part, as last Thursday, he told outraged students that school staff had not found "out about the social media of this performer roughly three weeks ago," adding that it is "too late to secure another performer that will be acceptable or appropriate for Slope Day."

The singer has shared multiple anti-Israel messages in her music and on her social media pages in recent years, including a call for an "intifada."

In one social media post, she wrote, "it’s f--- Israel from the top of my lungs. Idc [I don’t care] about the f----- threats. DISMANTLE ISRAEL. ERADICATE ZIONISM."

She also shared posts expressing a wish for Palestinians to take over the entire state of Israel and even called for an intifada in the music video for her song, "Next 2 U." During the video, words flashed on screen stating, "LONG LIVE THE INTIFADA," a message seen by Jewish people as a call to violently overthrow Israel.

Kehlani and her dancers could be seen in the video wearing outfits incorporating the black-and-white keffiyeh scarf design, often worn by Palestinians signaling their opposition to the Jewish state.

The students’ petition called on the school to hire a different singer, arguing that Kehlani’s anti-Israel messages "go far beyond political critique" and go after the "vast majority of Jews" at the school who consider themselves Zionist.

"The fact that the university would allow for students to bring in a performer with views that actively call for violence to an event where she is supposed to represent all students makes me feel like I am not a respected member of this community," the statement read.

In his latest announcement, Kotlikoff said, "In the days since Kehlani was announced, I have heard grave concerns from our community that many are angry, hurt, and confused that Slope Day would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos, and on social media. While any artist has the right in our country to express hateful views, Slope Day is about uniting our community, not dividing it."

He added, "I believe it is the right thing to do and the decision I must make to ensure community and safety at this high-profile event that reaches the entire campus."

The website for the students’ petition was updated in response to the president’s decision. It read, "Thanks to your help, the school has announced that Kehlani will not be performing at Slope Day! We truly appreciate your support in this endeavor - we would not have succeeded without you!"

Reps for Kehlani did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.