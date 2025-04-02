NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- College crackdown: Complete list of students detained amid campus antisemitism

- Why high school grads are suddenly sour on Columbia University

- ‘60 Minutes’ host ripped for asking ex-hostage ridiculous question

TOP STORY: Federal authorities have detained college students and professors at schools across the United States since the Trump administration began its crackdown on alleged Hamas sympathizers and those with expired visas. "They are not just random acts of law enforcement," national security and human rights lawyer Irina Tsukerman told Fox News Digital of the arrests, adding that they are "part of a comprehensive domestic national security strategy that also involves investigation of universities for facilitating illegal activity." Click here for the list of detained students.

VIDEO: Columbia University graduates from the School of International and Public Affairs destroyed their diplomas after the school agreed to follow President Donald Trump's orders to combat antisemitism. WATCH HERE:

POISON IVY: Students who have been accepted to Columbia University are declining to attend the Ivy League school amid anti-Israel protests that have caused chaos on campus. One college admissions consultant who spoke to the New York Post said 10 college seniors he guided through the process and who were accepted to Columbia have all decided to enroll elsewhere. "This would not have been the case three years ago," said Christopher Rim, CEO of Command Education. "The actual brand has been tarnished."

STAHL TACTIC: Several prominent pro-Israel social media accounts have accused "60 Minutes" host Lesley Stahl of being sympathetic to Hamas terrorists following a Sunday night interview she conducted with a hostage recently released by the militant group. Click here to read what Stahl asked Hamas hostage Keith Siegel .

G'BYE: Anti-Israel protester Momodou Taal, a Cornell University international graduate student who sued the Trump administration after he was threatened with deportation, is dropping his case and leaving the U.S. voluntarily. The Ivy League student, who holds dual citizenship in the United Kingdom and Gambia , said he decided to leave the country out of fear for his safety. Despite leaving the country, Taal still said, "Long live the student intifada !"

GUEST EDITORIAL: British investigative journalist and researcher David Collier exposes how a recent BBC documentary, "Gaza: How To Survive A War Zone," was made with the help and input of a top Hamas official.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "The BBC’s engine room is full of obsessive activists dressed in PRESS gear, all trying to find new stories and new angles that will help shift public opinion further against the Jewish state." - British investigative journalist David Collier.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here