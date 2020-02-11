Corey Lewandowski: New Hampshire could mark the end of the Biden campaign

New Hampshire resident and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said his home state's Democratic primary could spell the end of Joe Biden's chances to unseat President Trump.

Lewandowski told Fox News that the Biden is likely to leave the Granite State as a "clear loser" -- after promising for months to enthusiastically compete in the first-in-the-nation primary.

"It's very disappointing for his supporters because when he filed for office about 95 days ago he said he would compete in New Hampshire," Lewandowski said. "Coming off a fourth-place finish in Iowa, I think this could be the end of the Biden campaign."

"I hope it isn't, but I think this might be the end of the Biden campaign tonight."

Hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum then played the veteran politico a clip of Biden claiming Mickey Mouse could "have a shot" to beat Trump in the election.

Lewandowski appeared to dismiss the remark, adding that Trump is expected to have a powerful showing in the Republican primary, despite facing token opposition.

"Barack Obama, when he ran for reelection here as the incumbent received just under 81 percent of the vote, and I think tonight you will see a Republican Party that's unified behind Donald Trump," said Lewandowski. "It will be looking at around 90 percent of the vote."

The slew of candidates running in the state's Republican primary includes former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, and San Diego businessman Rocky de la Fuente -- a perennial candidate who has run unsuccessfully for a potpourri of other offices across the country.

With 12 percent of precincts reporting, Trump had garnered 82.6 percent of the vote compared to 11.8 percent for Weld.