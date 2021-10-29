COPS can't tell you how to live in latest Fox Nation episode

The law can’t tell you how to live your life, but be prepared for the consequences if you break it.

In the newest episode from Season 33 of "COPS" on Fox Nation, law enforcement officers face situations that could have been avoided by the suspects involved.

One woman calls for help after her ex-husband threatened to destroy her home.

"He's been verbally and mentally harassing me," she tells officers.

When law enforcement finds him, he flees but is quickly chased down.

"Why'd you run, man?" one police officer asks.

"You're right, they always take the woman's side no matter what," the ex-husband admits.

Once the wife learned her ex was in handcuffs, she smirked and said, "He always says that he gets away from cops, and they never could catch him."

In another case, a woman tells officers that previous medical procedures drove her to find a dangerous way to ease her pain.

After being pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence, police ask if it’s okay to search her vehicle. She complies.

"Did you guys find it?" she admittedly asks following the look-through.

"Yes," the officer answers. "Methamphetamine is not the way to go."

And deputies search for a mysterious driver and the passenger who fled the wreckage of a head-on car crash.

"Right here is where the crash occurred," one investigator points out. "But our passenger side went right through this fence right here."

"Southbound! Southbound 600," an officer shouts into his radio.

After a breathtaking foot chase, police capture the driver. But he doesn't open up so easily.

"Are you willing to answer questions or make a statement?" a cop asks.

"What is there to talk about?" the young male replies. "It's pointless, man."

COPS Season 33, Episode 9 will be available to stream starting Friday night, only on Fox Nation.

