Conservatives slammed Biden's joint press conference with Zelenskyy: 'No more money to Ukraine!'

Conservatives lawmakers and activists responded to President Biden's joint press conference with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Wednesday by saying the United States should stop sending money to the war-torn country.

During the press conference, Biden reaffirmed the U.S.'s commitment to provide aid to Ukraine in its efforts to maintain its national sovereignty. However, some conservatives argued that the United States has already provided enough aid to the country and that America's limited resources would be better used to help citizens at home.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., a conservative Republican who is challenging Rep. Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker, tweeted "No more blank checks to Ukraine" in the lead up to the press conference.

"Zelensky says $45 billion in aid from the U.S. is not enough. Not enough? What is enough? Enough with all of this," Biggs continued.

"No more money to Ukraine!!! We can’t fight this war for you for eternity!!!" Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren tweeted.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., tweeted, "Why is Ukraine funding buried in the bill that averts a shutdown of our own government? Why was previous Ukraine funding linked to hurricane disaster relief for Florida? Why is Zelensky speaking to Congress tonight? Because Americans are growing very weary of funding this war."

"Don’t bag on Zelensky for showing up to the White House in a sweatshirt. Apparently a member of the Biden administration stole his luggage," Jimmy Failla, host of "Fox Across America", tweeted.

Failla was referencing Sam Brinton, a former Biden official who was recently arrested for stealing a suitcase at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

"It's absurd how our elected officials repeatedly subordinate our interests and the safety of our people to foreign leaders like Zelensky, who has been very clear his goal is to get America's sons and daughters to fight and die in the war in Ukraine - nuclear Armageddon be damned," Dan Caldwell, vice president of foreign policy for the group Stand Together, tweeted.

Zelenskyy made a direct appeal to Republicans hesitant to continue funding Ukraine, arguing that Ukraine's independence is essential to global security.