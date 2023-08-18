Conservatives skewer Biden for claiming 'America First' policies make U.S. 'weaker': 'What a clown'

President Biden slammed the "America First" policies popularized by former President Trump on Friday, and conservatives across social media scorched him for it.

Biden made headlines by drawing stark contrast between himself and Trump as he attended a Camp David summit with leaders of South Korea and Japan. When asked about whether Asian countries could depend on America’s nuclear umbrella of protection, Biden replied, "There’s not much, if anything, I agree on with my predecessor, on foreign policy. His ‘America First’ policy of walking away from the rest of the world has made us weaker, not stronger."

He went on to say, "America is strong with our allies and our alliances, and that's why we will endure, and it's a strength that, quite frankly, that increases all three of our strengths."

However, critics across X, formerly known as Twitter, called out Biden for disavowing the idea of "America First."

"’[W]alking away from the rest of the world’ is a straw man argument," Former Texas State Senator Konni Burton replied, "We can actually do two things at once - put America first *and* not 'walk away' from the rest of the world."

"According to Joe Biden, putting America First makes our country ‘weaker,’" Texas Youth Summit founder Christian Collins wrote. "Biden is nothing more than a globalist puppet."

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ deputy chief of staff Judd Deere responded to Biden’s statement by rolling his eyes.

Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec appeared to insinuate that Biden had made an admission about his stance on America, by saying,"And there it is, folks."

State Freedom Caucus Network Communications Director Greg Price mocked Biden’s statement: "Putting our own country first makes us ‘weaker.’"

"What a clown," commentator Brian Doherty wrote. "He’s President of the United States, not the Chairman of the CCP."

Several others turned Biden’s statement against him by saying his true stance is putting "America last."

"Because Biden’s ‘America Last’ policies have worked out so well for us?" Twitchy’s Doug Powers wrote with apparent sarcasm.

Radio host Ari Hoffman wrote, "...and there it is. America is always last for Joe Biden,"

"America Last," the account representing the Connecticut Republican Party tweeted, "That’s the Democrat platform."

