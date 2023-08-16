Joe Rogan claims Biden scandals are being exposed 'on purpose': Democrats 'want to get rid of him'

Podcaster Joe Rogan claimed on Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s political scandals are being exposed "on purpose" so he can be replaced with another Democratic presidential candidate.

As evidence from investigations into Hunter and the Biden family's foreign business dealings builds, Rogan explained his hypothesis, as an "armchair conspiracy theorist," on why the scandals have reached a fever pitch.

"If I had to guess, I would say that all this stuff that's coming out slowly but surely about Biden is on purpose, and they want to get rid of him," Rogan said during a recent episode with former CIA covert operations officer Mike Baker.

"I think he wants to run again, and I don't think the Democrats think that he can win. I think they're right, and I think they're going to slowly but surely expose more of these very clear pieces of evidence of corruption," he said.

Rogan noted that the "20 million dollars" of foreign money paid to the Bidens is "f------ bananas," as is "the fact that this isn't all over the New York Times and The Washington Post and mainstream news - that they're not blaring it from the rooftops, because you know they would be if it was Trump."

Baker replied that the "problem with Washington" is if they have "the grit" to fully investigate this case and whether "anything" could "happen as a result." What he did allege confidently, however, is that "there's no doubt this is money laundering."

Baker followed up by slamming much of the media, suggesting they are "taking every effort and they're now having to contort themselves into certain ways because it's getting more and more difficult to provide top cover for the Biden administration," theorizing there may be some fateful day when "maybe the dam breaks and there's so much paper evidence that they can't ignore it anymore."

After Baker noted the lack of journalists interested in breaking such a "Pulitzer prize-winning story" regarding a sitting president, Rogan suggested one major reason holding them back might be self-preservation.

"Yeah, but the question is what kind of pushback would they get in pursuing that story, how dangerous is it for them to pursue that story?" Rogan asked. "Because it seems like it would be fairly dangerous, you're talking about extraordinary amounts of money and this is just what's been uncovered."

