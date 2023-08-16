Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Joe Rogan claims Biden scandals are being exposed 'on purpose': Democrats 'want to get rid of him'

Rogan said it would be 'fairly dangerous' for a mainstream journalist to investigate Hunter and Joe Biden's alleged business dealings

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Rogan says scandals are being used to push Biden out Video

Rogan says scandals are being used to push Biden out

Podcaster Joe Rogan theorized that scandals are being ‘slowly but surely’ leaked in order to bring down Biden and have him replaced with a more viable Democratic candidate.

Podcaster Joe Rogan claimed on Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s political scandals are being exposed "on purpose" so he can be replaced with another Democratic presidential candidate.

As evidence from investigations into Hunter and the Biden family's foreign business dealings builds, Rogan explained his hypothesis, as an "armchair conspiracy theorist," on why the scandals have reached a fever pitch.

"If I had to guess, I would say that all this stuff that's coming out slowly but surely about Biden is on purpose, and they want to get rid of him," Rogan said during a recent episode with former CIA covert operations officer Mike Baker.

"I think he wants to run again, and I don't think the Democrats think that he can win. I think they're right, and I think they're going to slowly but surely expose more of these very clear pieces of evidence of corruption," he said.

Joe Rogan

Podcaster Joe Rogan spoke about Joe Biden and his son Hunter's scandals on a Wednesday episode of his podcast. (Spotify)

CNN'S DANA BASH DECRIES DOJ LACKING 'HUMANITY' FOR 'STRINGING ALONG' HUNTER BIDEN: 'THAT'S NOT REALLY FAIR'

Rogan noted that the "20 million dollars" of foreign money paid to the Bidens is "f------ bananas," as is "the fact that this isn't all over the New York Times and The Washington Post and mainstream news -  that they're not blaring it from the rooftops, because you know they would be if it was Trump."

Baker replied that the "problem with Washington" is if they have "the grit" to fully investigate this case and whether "anything" could "happen as a result." What he did allege confidently, however, is that "there's no doubt this is money laundering."

Hunter Biden gets off plane with president

President Biden has snapped at reporters multiple times when they have asked him about alleged corruption involving him and his son, Hunter Biden, who's been engaged in several controversial foreign business deals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

HUNTER BIDEN SCANDAL: DEVON ARCHER TRANSCRIPT EXPOSES MEDIA PEDDLING DEM 'ILLUSION OF ACCESS' TALKING POINT

Baker followed up by slamming much of the media, suggesting they are "taking every effort and they're now having to contort themselves into certain ways because it's getting more and more difficult to provide top cover for the Biden administration," theorizing there may be some fateful day when "maybe the dam breaks and there's so much paper evidence that they can't ignore it anymore."

After Baker noted the lack of journalists interested in breaking such a "Pulitzer prize-winning story" regarding a sitting president, Rogan suggested one major reason holding them back might be self-preservation.

Hunter text claiming he paid Biden’s bills is further evidence of family’s corruption, GOP says Video

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yeah, but the question is what kind of pushback would they get in pursuing that story, how dangerous is it for them to pursue that story?" Rogan asked. "Because it seems like it would be fairly dangerous, you're talking about extraordinary amounts of money and this is just what's been uncovered."

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.