Conservatives say 'good riddance' to Joy Reid's MSNBC show as liberals slam network shake-up

Conservative commentators said "good riddance" to Joy Reid's show "The Reidout" on Sunday after the network announced that they had canceled the far-left host's nightly program, as liberals criticized the network's decision.

Critics pointed to some viral clips of Reid, who has made headlines for her attacks against Trump supporters and on the president himself.

MSNBC canceled her show as part of a major shake-up at the network.

Reid’s 7 p.m. ET program will be replaced by a show featuring Symone Sanders-Townsend, a former spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris, Alicia Menendez and RNC Chair turned MSNBC host Michael Steele, according to a source familiar with the plans.

JOY REID CLAIMS TRUMP TRANSITION TO POWER WAS 'THE MOST VIOLENT IN US HISTORY'

Former FCC chairman Ajit Pai quipped, "An unfortunate development for Joy Reid's viewer, considering the host's insightful analysis on political topics." Pai included a clip of Reid praising former Vice President Kamala Harris' "flawlessly run campaign," despite losing to Trump.

Actor Michael Rapaport also reacted to the news, with the hashtag, #joyless.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., shared the news on X, saying, "The ad execs and the board finally figured out that racism, lies, and Trump derangement syndrome will put them out of business."

Some liberal commentators slammed the network on the social media platform, Bluesky.

Keith Olbermann, a former MSNBC host, said the network didn't have a "Joy Reid problem," but rather a "Joe Scarborough problem," pointing to the network's "Morning Joe" co-host. "Until he is fired, MSNBC will not recover. Shuffling tepid shows in and out does nothing," he continued.

Olbermann also made the argument that a panel show, which is what will be replacing Reid's program, wouldn't be successful.

"Also: panel shows with multiple meh hosts don't work in primetime in cable news. They didn't work in 2003, which is about the last time MSNBC tried one - even those executives understood the need for strong solo anchors (though they seldom could identify them)," he wrote.

"She's a blunt Black woman, so of course her show is canceled. Not lost on any of us," Wajahat Ali, a liberal commentator and writer, reacted.

Dean Obeidallah, a radio show host who has written for CNN and MSNBC, also pointed to the "Morning Joe" hosts — specifically their meeting with Trump, which prompted a lot of backlash at the network — in a post on Bluesky.

Danielle Moodie, the host of the Daily Beast's "The New Abnormal" podcast, slammed MSNBC for canceling Reid's show, saying "Everytime MSNBC has a "shakeup" the black woman solo led show is ALWAYS the first to go."

Others, including NewsNation's Kurt Bardella, praised Reid's career at MSNBC.



"The 1st person at MSNBC to give me a regular place on a show was Joy Reid. I would not have a career in cable news without her. She has elevated so many diverse voices and paved a way for so many. Whatever she does next will be equally impactful," said Bardella.