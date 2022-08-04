Frequent CNN columnist: I ‘LITERALLY’ view Trump supporters as ‘no different’ than bin Laden supporters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Within the same week that the U.S. military killed al Qaeda leader and Usama bin Laden accomplice Ayman al-Zawahri, frequent CNN columnist and MSNBC guest Dean Obeidallah said he views former President Trump’s supporters as no different than people who supported bin Laden after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Obeidallah posted the statement to Twitter on Thursday morning. He tweeted, "At this point I LITERALLY view people who still support Donald Trump no different than the despicable, vile people who supported Bin Laden after 9/11."

That same morning, Obeidallah tweeted that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was a "terrorist attack" incited by Trump, asking "How soulless are the GOP candidates? They actually fight to get the endorsement of Donald Trump, a man who waged a coup and incited the Jan 6 terrorist attack."

Obeidallah has also compared Republican lawmakers to other terror groups in the Middle East, with his busy Twitter morning featuring his classic take that the GOP is much like the Taliban.

"The Taliban should be suing the GOP for trademark infringement," he quipped

Another MSNBC contributor and talk show guest has made similar claims in recent weeks. Author Malcolm Nance told MSNBC host Zerlina Maxwell last month that the GOP has harbored a terrorist Trump-supporting "insurgency" looking to kill its American "neighbors."

In addition to comparing Trump voters and the GOP to terrorists, Obeidallah has frequently referred to the Republican Party as a "FASCIST movement." He found time Thursday to tweet that as well.

"Daily Reminder: Today's GOP is no longer a political party, it's a white nationalist, FASCIST movement that seeks to impose their EXTREME religious beliefs as the law of our land. It must be utterly defeated in order to save our Republic," he declared.

Considering religious beliefs, Obeidallah has expressed his fear that the Republican Party is imposing its brand of "Christian nationalism" on Americans, particularly by way of their pro-life policies.

On Tuesday, the leftist tweeted, "The next step in GOP's embrace of Christian nationalism is amending state constitutions--like they are trying to do today in Kansas--to allow them to impose their extreme religious beliefs as law. This is not a drill. The GOP wants to impose religious law to take our freedoms."

Obeidallah’s anger toward GOP and conservatives has even prompted him to question celebrating Independence Day on July 4th. Just ahead of the nation’s biggest celebration, Obeidallah hopped on Twitter to ask, "How can our nation celebrate ‘Independence Day’ when the GOP Supreme ‘Court’ just stripped women of the right to personal freedom?!"