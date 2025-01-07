Joy Reid claims Trump transition to power was 'the most violent in US history'

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed that the Trump administration's transition to power after the 2024 election "was a violent transfer of power" and "the most violent in U.S. history" on Monday.

"I hate to be the fly at the picnic table, but you can’t peacefully transfer power to an insurrectionist simply because it took them an extra four years to finish the job," she said on "The ReidOut."

While playing a montage of clips from the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, Reid stated, "This is January 6. From that date forward, and pretending that this is no longer what today means is, to put it lightly, an insult to every cop that was injured that day, every terrified congressional staffer and member, every Capitol worker who had to clean up the feces the Trump mob smeared on the wall, and to every decent notion anyone ever had about this country."

"It’s also a lie," she added. "It’s a lie most Republicans and even some in the media want to tell you, because it makes Republicans feel better, and apparently making Republicans feel better is really important."

Reid accused Republicans and conservative media of downplaying the riots on Jan. 6 as "just a normal tourist occasion and really not that big of a deal," adding that "it was a big deal. It was an insurrection. The first violent sacking of our Capitol since the War of 1812."

"Trump’s second impeachment was literally for the incitement of an insurrection, and the idea of forgetting that, as if moving on and pretending there’s no harm, no foul, and preparing to quietly reinstall the chief insurrectionist without comment, is frankly a shameful idea," Reid said.

According to Reid, voters and U.S. Supreme Court justices were also to blame for "the chief insurrectionist," President-elect Donald Trump, regaining the Oval Office.

"Today is not a day to commemorate. Yes we got to do it, because that’s what some of y’all voted for, or failed to vote and cleared the way for, but for God's sakes, let’s at least have the decency and dignity to be a little embarrassed," she said.

Reid continued to rail against voters and Supreme Court justices, saying, "The fact that so few voters found his actions disqualifying, the Supreme Court conservatives' negation of the Constitution’s insurrection clause, so our shameless Chief Justice, John Roberts, could clear the way for his reelection. All of it is, sorry, utterly shameful."

