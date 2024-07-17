Conservative college students say growing liberal bias has forced them to hide beliefs: 'Can't speak freely'

Gen Z conservatives say liberal dominance on U.S. college campuses has created a culture of silenced dissent and left many of them with little choice but to conceal their beliefs.

"I've been told I'm dangerous for the thoughts that I have and the opinions I have, and my thoughts are constantly policed at school," Mya Conrad, a student at Belmont University, claimed while speaking to "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday.

She added, "I've been yelled at by professors, and I go to a private Christian university in Nashville."

At the same time, Conrad said she doesn't have a single friend who is "proud of Joe Biden," but her liberal friends are left with no other option but to cast their ballot for him in November.

Conrad sat down with co-host Ainsley Earhardt on Wednesday along with conservative students William Blathras and Gaby Gerard, who both attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Blathras said it's "frustrating" that students who challenge the status quo are unable to express themselves, all while government spending is financially supporting such institutions.

"We need to see some accountability between our government funding these schools, and the school's behavior towards their students expressing themselves," he said.

"It's so frustrating because we pay so much money to these publicly funded universities, and I still can't speak freely in class unless I'm willing to risk my grade," said Gerard, who also serves as Young America's Foundation Chair.

Gen Z voters are consistently a sought-after age group by both major parties, with their votes potentially helping swing the outcome of this November's election to either party.

Some young voters have previously voiced concerns around President Biden's advanced age and allegedly declining cognitive health, raising calls for younger voices in politics.

Meanwhile, conservatives have begun to rally around Ohio Sen. JD Vance, who was nominated as former President Trump's vice presidential pick at the Republican National Convention this week. With the announcement, Vance became the first millennial to be added to a major party's presidential ticket and a contrast to age concerns that have emerged around the race in recent months.

Conrad told Earhardt she believes Trump's pick is a "smart decision."

"People my age want the energetic ticket, not the sleepy falling upstairs ticket," she added.

In response to Conrad's claims, Belmont University, in a statement to Fox News Digital, said, "We have smart and passionate students and employees at Belmont University who seek to make a meaningful difference on campus and in the world. We support their right to express their opinions civilly inside and outside of the classroom.

"Any member of our community who is treated with disrespect for their opinions is encouraged to notify our Provost’s office or Student Formation team who will quickly address those concerns. Belmont is deeply committed to promoting a campus culture of civil discourse where individuals with varied perspectives and backgrounds are valued and respected."