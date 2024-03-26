Conseratives pile on NBC News for dropping Ronna McDaniel days after hiring: 'Gotta be a new record'

Prominent conservatives on social media blasted NBC News on Tuesday after it dropped former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel as an analyst after just four days.

NBCUniversial News Group chairman Cesar Conde confirmed the news in a memo obtained by Fox News Digital on Tuesday. In it, he wrote, "There is no doubt that the last several days have been difficult for the News Group. After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor."

NBC News hired McDaniel as an on-air analyst last week, and the announcement was met with widespread scorn from liberals. The situation devolved further when NBC's Chuck Todd roasted network honchos on "Meet the Press" Sunday for hiring her.

Several prominent MSNBC hosts railed against McDaniel’s hiring just days after it was announced, with Maddow, Mika Bzrezinski, Jen Psaki, Joy Reid, and others trashing the former RNC chairwoman over her ties to former President Trump and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The open staff revolt finally forced NBC's hand on Tuesday. After seeing the news, conservative onlookers on social media described the move as caving to the left-wing mob and shutting up any non-liberal voice on its programming.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., whose New York Times op-ed in 2020 caused a firestorm at the liberal paper, wrote, "Apparently the only Republicans that NBC can tolerate are Republicans who support Joe Biden."

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wrote, "It was a bad decision for Ronna to join NBC in the first place. It’s an even worse one for NBC to cut her off after they hired her."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., blasted the network, stating, "NBC 'News’ is an absolute disgrace."

Former Wisconsin Republican governor Scott Walker commented, "NBC drops @RonnaMcDaniel but keeps [Jen Psaki] who pushed the Russian collusion lie. Insane!"

Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich ripped into NBC News for the decision, also noting NBC's hiring of Psaki, the former Biden White House press secretary.

Some had scorn for McDaniel as well, after her rocky tenure as RNC chair that saw three straight poor election results for the party.

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller shared his article on the news to X with the caption, "There are no good guys at NBC and Ronna McDaniel deserves all of this."

Hours after the news was confirmed, conservative columnist Tim Young, wrote, "If Ronna Romney McDaniel gets dropped from NBC News... she'll get a nice payout for doing no work, then move on and make millions as a lobbyist or political consultant. Not a bad deal for tanking the Republican party."

Conservative commentator Graham Allen remarked on how quickly McDaniel was let go.

"Ronna McDaniel ALREADY fired! That’s gotta be a new record…" he wrote.

Billionaire X owner Elon Musk got in on the action too, posting, "NBC just hired & immediately fired Ronna McDaniel, because the team refused to let even one Republican join them – that’s how biased they are!"

MSNBC hosts who successfully led the pressure campaign to force McDaniel's ouster took a victory lap on Tuesday night, praising NBC for bowing to their demands.