Condoleezza Rice, Dana Perino join 100-year celebration of 19th Amendment: ‘The struggle is still underway’

At the virtual celebration of 100 years of women’s suffrage, “19th Amendment: Past, Present, and Future,” former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice reflected on the fight for women’s equality in a virtual sit-down with Fox News host Dana Perino.

“The wonderful story of America has been including more people in ‘We the People,’” Rice said.

Rice explained that the story of women’s suffrage lies in the fact that people’s rights can only be denied for so long. Meanwhile, women around the world are still fighting for equality today.

“The fact is the struggle is still underway,” she said. “We see places across the world where women are still not equal, where women are still second-class citizens.”

“We are so blessed in the United States to have the rights that we have, but our work will never be complete until those rights are truly universal,” Rice added.

Even though the U.S. is going through a time of hardship and crisis, Rice assured that people internationally still look to America as a leader in change.

“We fight for our rights, we believe in our rights and that is inspiring to people across the world,” she said.

Rice encouraged young women to become involved in government and public service across the spectrum, as it's crucial they're a part of the process that addresses women's issues.

For women who may be the first or only in their area of expertise, much like Rice, she said women should own the room they walk in and remind themselves, "I belong here."

The event Thursday night was a special partnership with All In Together, the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the LBJ Presidential Library, the National Archives, the National Constitution Center, The 19th and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. The keynote address was delivered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and also included an interview with former U.S. Soccer star Abby Wambach.