Concha slams Al Sharpton for urging Biden to give Harris 'more positions of power' amid border crisis

MSNBC star Al Sharpton faced backlash Wednesday for urging President Biden to use Vice President Kamala Harris "more effectively," saying in an interview that he thinks the president should widen the scope of her responsibilities and offer her "more positions of power."

Sharpton, in an interview with "The Root," detailed a plan to meet with the president to discuss Harris' "assignments."

"We want her to have a strong position, not marginal positions," Sharpton said. "I think that he did the right thing giving her voting, but I think he should continue to give her more positions of power."

Fox News contributor Joe Concha scoffed at the suggestion in an appearance on "Fox News Primetime" Wednesday, arguing that Harris should first address the mounting border crisis before broadening her workload.

"Just spitballing here, shouldn’t the vice president show she could do one job well before [she is] given more jobs in this situation?" Concha asked.

"23% of Americans approve of the way the crisis that is a catastrophe is being handled at the Southern border," he remarked. "You will never guess who was put in charge of that…it’s Kamala Harris.

"We see it firsthand," Concha continued. "You have spoken to Border Patrol and hear the same thing….'we are getting no help from Washington. The president and V.P. do not care…' yet here is Sharpton saying give her more responsibility.

Concha wondered whether Harris's next role would include the formation of a crime task force.

"How does that sound to reverse skyrocketing violent crime in American cities?" he asked. "That’s right, she advocated a bail fund for rioters in Minneapolis. One man who got out has since been charged with murder, so I guess that’s out."

Concha noted that Harris – who has not done a one-on-one interview with any major entity in nearly 140 days, has gone "completely MIA" as the administration faces a barrage of crises.

"She is as visible at this point as Michael Avenatti these days," he said. "So, yeah, the reverend thinks she’s should have more responsibility? I don’t think so."