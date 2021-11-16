Concha blasts Kamala Harris after CNN exposes 'dysfunction': Her own party doesn't like her

Fox News contributor Joe Concha sounded off on Vice President Harris after CNN published a scathing article about the "dysfunction" within her staff. On "Fox & Friends," Tuesday, Concha explained that the backlash CNN is receiving – being called racist and sexist for its criticisms – is the only defense Harris' supporters have in order to distract from her falling approval ratings and political failures.

CNN CALLED RACIST AND SEXIST FOR FAIR CRITICISM OF KAMALA HARRIS

JOE CONCHA: The only defense cards they have to play here, it seems, are race and gender, right? As if those are the reasons the vice president is facing the criticism that she is. And maybe, I'm just spit balling here, Harris wasn't the right person for the job, right? She didn't even get to 2020 as a 2020 presidential candidate. She dropped out before the first votes were cast in Iowa months before. The border, for which she is somehow in charge of, is a disaster by all accounts. She is currently polling at 28% approval. That goes well beyond one side of the aisle and partisanship.

Her own party doesn't like her. Never really has. So she also hasn't done, by the way, as far as seeing her and her being out there as a "great communicator." She hasn't done a one-on-one interview with any news organization in five months. Five. So this is the part where Team Biden starts to leak about dysfunction among Kamala staff. And then Jen Psaki sends out a tweet defending Harris, which only served to draw attention to the CNN story. The former home of – ding ding ding – Jen Psaki. This makes Game of Thrones look like amateur hour.

