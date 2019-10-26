Comey pledges to support Democrat nominee, says he will 'never run for office'

Former FBI Director James Comey said on Saturday that he wouldn't run for office "ever" but would support the Democratic nominee for president.

"I will work for whoever is nominated because whoever it is will have a set of values that are closer to our country's core than this incumbent," Comey said while appearing at Politicon.

Comey added that he thought President Trump sought to provoke Democrats into nominating a candidate with policies that were further to the left. He warned that if voters saw too much of a difference on policy, they would ignore differences in values.

"He's counting on provoking the Democrats to nominate someone who will lead the middle to stay home. That's his path," Comey said. "Because what will happen is if there's too much difference, people will have a hard time lifting their eyes and looking at the values. Instead, they'll be preoccupied by the policy disagreements."

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, who was interviewing Comey, asked whether he would continue having hope in America if Trump gets re-elected in 2020.

"From my new home in New Zealand," Comey joked before adding that he would continue to "believe in America."

He added that he would encourage people to participate in politics but would "never ever" run for office.

"Never ever?" Wallace asked. "Ever ever," he confirmed.

Comey's comments came as the president and Republicans sought to tie Democrats to their more progressive elements, which they described as a form of socialism.