Comer tells Newsom to 'lawyer up' as House Oversight launches California fraud probe

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House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has launched an investigation into alleged widespread hospice fraud in California.

Independent journalist Nick Shirley posted a series of videos revealing what he claims is fraud related to hospice care in California. Comer said lawmakers believe the suspected fraud totals could surpass what they found in Minnesota.

"You could multiply what we found in Minnesota probably by 10 in California. That's how bad it is," Comer said Tuesday on "Hannity."

Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability classified the suspected fraud as "rampant taxpayer fraud in California’s hospice programs."

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The lawmakers are calling on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to address their concerns. Comer said he's hopeful whistleblowers will come forward to shed light on the situation.

"The whole hospice budget for the United States last year, 18% of all the billing was in Los Angeles County. And that's not 18% of the population of America," Comer said.

"It is rampant in California, and Gavin Newsom knew it and hasn't done a thing about it," he added.

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Comer said he wants Newsom to testify before the committee as part of the investigation, adding that the governor should "lawyer up."

The governor's office responded in a statement to Fox News Digital Wednesday: "California took decisive action on hospice fraud years ago. In 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation placing a moratorium on new hospice licenses — a policy that remains in effect today, preventing bad actors from entering the system while strengthening oversight of existing providers."

"Under Governor Newsom's leadership, California also established a multi-agency Hospice Fraud Task Force, bringing together CDPH, CalHHS, DHCS, DSS and the Department of Justice to share intelligence, investigate wrongdoing, make arrests and coordinate enforcement. This work is delivering results, as more than 280 hospice licenses have been revoked over the past two years and an additional 300 providers are under investigation. The state continues to take coordinated action to suspend Medi-Cal payments, revoke licenses and pursue prosecutions."

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In his latest videos, Shirley and his team visited several locations in California where he said daycare and hospice fraud was occurring. His work drew pushback from Newsom's press office, which posted a fictionalized photo of Shirley with cameras asking to see children.

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Shirley responded on X: "You do realize I’m trying to help America eliminate fraud and waste right? No need to try and make me look like the bad guy for exposing fraud."

"People are over it. Start working for the people and not against them."