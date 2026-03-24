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Politics

House committee launches investigation into 'rampant' California hospice fraud

House GOP lawmakers expressed concern to Gov Gavin Newsom that his administration lacks sufficient 'internal controls to prevent and detect fraud'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Adam Carolla blasts California's high gas prices, hospice fraud, Joe Rogan's Iran comments Video

Adam Carolla blasts California's high gas prices, hospice fraud, Joe Rogan's Iran comments

Adam Carolla criticizes California Gov. Gavin Newsom over high gas prices and widespread hospice fraud in Los Angeles. He also responds to Joe Rogan's recent remarks on President Trump's strike against Iran, calling it undefinable.

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Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform have launched an investigation into what they categorize as "rampant taxpayer fraud in California’s hospice programs."

"Recent reporting has revealed alarming evidence of fraudulent activity in California’s hospice programs, including agencies overbilling Medicare and fraudulently enrolling beneficiaries without their knowledge," a letter to Golden State Gov. Gavin Newsom states.

"The Committee is concerned your administration does not have sufficient internal controls to prevent and detect fraud and is not conducting proper oversight of these hospice programs. As a result, Americans across the country are paying for California’s rampant hospice fraud and vulnerable patients are being exploited," the letter declares.

CALIFORNIA BUILDING WITH DOZENS OF HEALTH CARE, HOSPICE PROVIDERS RAISES EYEBROWS AMID FRAUD SPECULATION

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom points to the crowd during an event hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party at the Carter-Sullivan American Legion on Feb. 23, 2026, in Manning, S.C.  (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The lawmakers are demanding information from Newsom.

"The Committee is requesting documents and communications regarding California’s oversight and internal controls to detect and prevent fraud for its federally funded hospice programs," the document notes.

DOCTOR DENIES KNOWING ABOUT RAMPANT LA-AREA MEDICARE FRAUD USING HIS PROVIDER NUMBER

Rep. James Comer

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The letter is signed only by Republicans.

"California took decisive action on hospice fraud years ago. In 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation placing a moratorium on new hospice licenses — a policy that remains in effect today, preventing bad actors from entering the system while strengthening oversight of existing providers," a Newsom spokesperson said in a statement, according to CBS News.

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom's office on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES HOSPICE FRAUD REACHES BILLIONS AS MEDICARE PROVIDERS SCAM FEDERAL SYSTEM WITH FAKE COMPANIES

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom speaks on stage during "Networth And Chill With Guest Governor Gavin Newsom" at the 2026 SXSW Conference And Festival at Hilton Austin on March 15, 2026, in Austin, Texas.  (Gary Miller/FilmMagic)

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A statement released by the governor's office in January says in part, "The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) facilitates a multi-department and multi-agency Hospice Fraud Task Force that includes representation from the California Health & Human Services Agency (CalHHS), Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), California Department of Social Services (DSS), and California Department of Justice’s DMFEA."

CBS News reported that a Newsom spokesperson said, "This work is delivering results, as more than 280 hospice licenses have been revoked over the past two years and an additional 300 providers are under investigation. The state continues to take coordinated action to suspend Medi-Cal payments, revoke licenses, and pursue prosecutions."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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