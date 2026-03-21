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Nick Shirley says doxxers are hampering his investigations, has concerns about his own security

Independent journalist says activists online share his location with threatening messages

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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Journalist accuses officials of ignoring fraud after California probe Video

Journalist accuses officials of ignoring fraud after California probe

Independent journalist Nick Shirley discusses his fraud probe and says he now needs added security after facing doxxing threats on "Saturday in America."

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Independent journalist Nick Shirley claimed he can no longer investigate in major cities without a professional security detail amid escalating threats and doxxing.

Shirley gained attention for exposing what he says was fraud in Minnesota. He has since shifted his focus to California, but described the work as becoming more dangerous.

"I'll go to a city, I'll go be out filming, someone will take a photo — some activists, some left-wing activists will then take a photo, put me in a Reddit group chat," Shirley said on "Saturday in America."

Shirley said activists are spreading his location to disrupt his videos and inquiries into fraud. He recalled that in Baltimore and in California, critics shared his location with messages like, "Run Nick Shirley out," or, "If you see Nick Shirley, it’s on site."

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Nick Shirley holds a camera while filming protesters gathered during a demonstration on a city street.

Nick Shirley films protesters demonstrating against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) arrests in New York, New York, on Oct. 22, 2025. (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

"This has happened in multiple cities," Shirley told Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany.

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Independent journalist Nick Shirley speaks while seated at a table during a discussion inside the White House.

Independent journalist Nick Shirley speaks during a roundtable discussion in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 8, 2025. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

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In his latest videos, Shirley and his team visited several locations in California where he said daycare and hospice fraud was occurring. His work drew pushback from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office, which posted a fictionalized photo of Shirley with cameras asking to see children.

Shirley responded on X: "You do realize I’m trying to help America eliminate fraud and waste right? No need to try and make me look like the bad guy for exposing fraud."

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"People are over it. Start working for the people and not against them," he added in the March 16 post.

Shirley testified in January before the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance. The hearing focused on fraud allegations in Minnesota.

Shirley noted on Fox News how faith has motivated him in his investigations.

"More so than anything, it's kept me on the straight-and-narrow, and it's kept me on a good path to be able to go do what I want to do," he said.

Nick Shirley and team uncover $170M of suspected fraud in California Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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