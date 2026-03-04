Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Minnesota Fraud Exposed

Walz accused by Jordan of trying to ‘hide behind’ court order in Feeding Our Future payments

Exchange came during a House Oversight Committee hearing

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, accused Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz of trying to "hide behind" a court order to explain why the state resumed payments to Feeding Our Future (FOF), a nonprofit at the center of a massive pandemic-era child nutrition fraud scheme.

"Why didn’t you tell the truth about why you restarted the payments?" Jordan asked during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Minnesota fraud on Wednesday.

The exchange centered on Walz’s past public statements that a judge ordered the Minnesota Department of Education to continue reimbursements in April 2021 after the agency had halted payments over fraud concerns.

Jordan pointed to a 2022 court-authorized news release from then-Ramsey County District Court Judge John H. Guthmann that disputed the governor’s characterization of the events.

Rep. James Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan sit side by side during a congressional proceeding on Capitol Hill.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, left, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, attend a hearing in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 2026. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

"On September 22, 2022, Governor Tim Walz told the media that the Minnesota Department of Education attempted to end payments to FOF because of possible fraud, but that Judge Guthmann ordered payments to continue in April 2021. That is also false," the release stated. 

 "As the public court record and Judge Guthmann’s orders make plain, Judge Guthmann never issued an order requiring the MN Department of Education to resume food reimbursement payments to FOF."

During the hearing, Jordan read from the judge’s statement and pressed Walz directly.

MINNESOTA GOP LAWMAKER URGES CONGRESS TO PRESS WALZ AT FRAUD HEARING: 'REAL ISSUES TO DEAL WITH'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks before a congressional panel inside the U.S. Capitol.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz testifies during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 2026. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"So either you’re lying or the court’s lying. And I’m just asking you which one is it?" Jordan said.

Walz responded that his understanding at the time was based on legal advice from within the agency.

"The agency believed that the court had required them to make those payments," Walz said, arguing the attorneys at the Department of Education interpreted it differently.

JAMES COMER TO ACCUSE TIM WALZ OF BEING 'ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL' AT FRAUD HEARING

"I just simply know what the attorneys at the agency believe that it was a misinterpretation," he added.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sits inside a congressional hearing room at the U.S. Capitol.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrives for a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 2026. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Jordan rejected that explanation, telling the governor: "You’re trying to hide behind some pretend court order. Some court order that didn’t exist."

The Justice Department announced in November that a 36-year-old Minnesota man was charged with wire fraud and money laundering, becoming the 78th defendant charged in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

MINNESOTA HOUSE SPEAKER WARNS AMERICANS WILL BE 'SHOCKED' BY SCOPE OF FRAUD CRISIS

Federal prosecutors have said the scheme involved more than $250 million in stolen taxpayer funds intended to feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House Oversight Committee said on Jan. 7 that the Justice Department has charged 98 defendants in Minnesota fraud-related cases, 85 of whom are of Somali descent.

A federal prosecutor announces major fraud charges during a news conference about misuse of pandemic meal funds.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announces a major COVID-related fraud case in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, detailing charges against the director of Feeding Our Future and 46 others in what prosecutors call a massive scheme to steal more than $250 million meant to feed children during the pandemic. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Walz told Jordan during the hearing that he didn’t know how many people were indicted in his state.

"I don't have those numbers with me," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The governor, who announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election, acknowledged that Minnesota’s programs are not immune from fraud.

"I'll be the first to acknowledge that," he told lawmakers. "But let me be clear. In Minnesota, if you defraud public programs, if you steal taxpayer money, we'll find you, we'll prosecute you, we'll convict you, and we'll throw you in jail."

Related Article

'Tip of the iceberg': Senate Republicans press Gov Walz over Minnesota fraud scandal
'Tip of the iceberg': Senate Republicans press Gov Walz over Minnesota fraud scandal

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue