Comer says Walz 'retaliated' against whistleblowers who warned of Minnesota fraud for years

House Oversight chair says whistleblowers from other states have come forward about similar fraud allegations

By Max Bacall Fox News
Walz, Ellison did not just ignore fraud, they retaliated against whistleblowers: Rep James Comer Video

Walz, Ellison did not just ignore fraud, they retaliated against whistleblowers: Rep James Comer

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., discusses the House Oversight Committee’s hearing concerning the alleged fraud scandal in Minnesota on ‘Hannity.’

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., accused Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison of retaliating against whistleblowers who repeatedly warned state leadership about widespread fraud.

Comer said Wednesday that state officials ignored years of internal warnings and punished employees who tried to expose misconduct.

"These state legislators are well respected. They took an oath. They went under oath. If they lied, then they commit perjury. No one is accusing them of lying in Minnesota," he said on "Hannity." 

"They said also that whistleblowers have been coming forward for years, not weeks, not months, but years, trying to warn Tim Walz and the attorney general, Keith Ellison, that this fraud was happening."

COMER VOWS MINNESOTA FRAUD PROBE WILL EXPAND TO OTHER STATES AMID MOUNTING SCRUTINY

James Comer Tim Walz split

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., accused Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., of retaliating against whistleblowers who tried to expose fraud in the state. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

"Apparently, they were catching the fraud in Minnesota, but every time they would report it, Tim Walz would bite their head off and threaten their jobs, threaten their tenure, and it would just go away until this video went viral, and here we are," he added. 

Minnesota Republican state lawmakers testified about the handling of the alleged fraud during a recent House Oversight Committee hearing.

State Rep. Marion Rarick said Walz "has done nothing other than appoint commissioners that suppressed fraud and retaliated against their own employees."

MN AG Keith Ellison

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, D-Minn., was accused by state lawmakers of ignoring reports of fraud. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

State Rep. Walter Hudson accused Democrats of overlooking fraud because it was politically beneficial. 

"The Somali community is a huge constituency group," he said at the hearing.

LEAVITT CALLS MINNESOTA 'LAND OF 10,000 SOMALI SCHEMES' IN SCATHING WALZ TAKEDOWN OVER FRAUD SCANDALS

According to Comer, investigators have charged 98 defendants in the ongoing fraud scandal, 85 of whom are of Somali descent.

Federal accountability efforts are already underway. The Department of Justice has deployed investigators, and dozens of arrests have been made in connection with the probe.

Bill Essayli vows to pursue California fraud: 'Accountability is coming' Video

The largest case, known as the "Feeding Our Future" scandal, centers on a nonprofit accused of exploiting federal child nutrition programs. More than 70 defendants have been charged in that case alone.

Comer said the Minnesota investigation could be the tip of the iceberg.

"Since we launched this investigation, we've had whistleblowers from other states come forward, and it looks like this is a pattern with many Somali groups in several blue states in America. And we're gonna expand this investigation."

Fox News Digital's Leo Briceno contributed to this report.

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

