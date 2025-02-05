Comedian suing over DEI after allegedly being cut from roles reveals the ‘real’ problem with Hollywood

One comedian is exposing Hollywood's casting culture with a lawsuit after being allegedly cut from acting roles over D.E.I. policies.

Comedian Tyler Fischer, a frequent guest on "Gutfeld!" and host of the new Fox Nation special, "No Pardon Needed," pulled the curtain back on the acting industry during an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, detailing what he says some experts call the "clearest discrimination case" they have ever seen.



"I was doing TV shows and acting and my career was growing in Hollywood. But these DEI policies, I was told explicitly, we have too many white guys," Fischer began.



"Or you booked the job, but they said they need someone who's not a straight white guy. And that was happening for ten years until the last time it happened."



Fischer revealed that he recorded a closed-door conversation where a manager told him that it is "company policy" to avoid hiring "straight white guys." It was a conversation that would turn into evidence in his ongoing lawsuit.



"I recorded the call and filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court three years ago. So, I've been fighting this stuff for ten years," he detailed.

"It's real. And that's another reason why people are turning to alternative media sources." — Comedian Tyler Fischer said when asked about DEI policies in Hollywood

"People would just go, 'Sit down, shut up. You look like Macaulay Culkin and David Spade. You're going to be fine.' But it's real. And that's another reason why people are turning to alternative media sources."

Fischer explained that he filed his lawsuit about three years ago and the case remains in the discovery phase.

"It's in the early phases. Whether or not we go to trial, I don't know. But it's on tape. And I've been told by certain people it's the clearest discrimination case they've ever seen because it is recorded," he revealed.



Despite the challenges faced in his early career, Fischer is currently touring throughout the U.S., and has additionally released a comedy special called "No Pardon Needed," which is available exclusively to Fox Nation subscribers.

The program was filmed at famed podcast host Joe Rogan's new club, The Comedy Mothership in Austin, TX on Jan. 20 — the same day President Donald Trump returned to the White House for his second term.



The Inauguration-inspired, 45-minute special is a satirical look at the current state of politics and culture, with Fischer blending his razor-sharp political commentary with impersonations of President-elect Trump, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Elon Musk and others in Trump’s cabinet.



Fischer is well known for his unapologetic performances, having gained popularity for his impressions of political leaders and commentators; on YouTube, a skit of him mimicking the voice of Daily Wire commentator Jordan Peterson has over one million views.

Along with making his own comedic videos on political and social issues on social media platforms, Fischer is currently touring the United States doing more stand-up routines. He has also appeared on some of the biggest podcasts and talk shows in the world, including "The Joe Rogan Experience," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" and "Kill Tony." The rising star also acted in the film, "Terror on the Prairie" and voiced a character in the animated show, "Mr. Birchum."

