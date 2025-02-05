Expand / Collapse search
Comedy

Comedian suing over DEI after allegedly being cut from roles reveals the ‘real’ problem with Hollywood

Fischer told Fox News Digital his lawsuit has been ongoing for years but remains in the 'early' discovery phase

By Kayla Bailey Fox News
Comedian touts ‘uninhibited’ format of podcasts: We don’t want agendas ‘shoved’ down our throats Video

Comedian touts ‘uninhibited’ format of podcasts: We don’t want agendas ‘shoved’ down our throats

Comedian Tyler Fischer sits down with Fox News Digital to pull the curtain back on his active lawsuit over DEI policies in Hollywood.

One comedian is exposing Hollywood's casting culture with a lawsuit after being allegedly cut from acting roles over D.E.I. policies.

Comedian Tyler Fischer, a frequent guest on "Gutfeld!" and host of the new Fox Nation special, "No Pardon Needed," pulled the curtain back on the acting industry during an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, detailing what he says some experts call the "clearest discrimination case" they have ever seen.

"I was doing TV shows and acting and my career was growing in Hollywood. But these DEI policies, I was told explicitly, we have too many white guys," Fischer began. 

"Or you booked the job, but they said they need someone who's not a straight white guy. And that was happening for ten years until the last time it happened."

DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS PLACES 60 DEI EMPLOYEES ON LEAVE WITH SALARIES TOTALING MORE THAN $8M

tyler fischer dei hollywood

Comedian Tyler Fischer at 'Am I Racist?' Movie Premiere at Regal Green Hills on September 09, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. Fischer is pictured alongside an image of the Hollywood sign. (Fox News)

Fischer revealed that he recorded a closed-door conversation where a manager told him that it is "company policy" to avoid hiring "straight white guys." It was a conversation that would turn into evidence in his ongoing lawsuit. 

"I recorded the call and filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court three years ago. So, I've been fighting this stuff for ten years," he detailed. 

 "It's real. And that's another reason why people are turning to alternative media sources."

— Comedian Tyler Fischer said when asked about DEI policies in Hollywood

"People would just go, 'Sit down, shut up. You look like Macaulay Culkin and David Spade. You're going to be fine.' But it's real. And that's another reason why people are turning to alternative media sources." 

COMIC ARI SHAFFIR URGES AMERICANS TO PUT DOWN THE PHONE, TURN OFF THE NEWS, AND 'FIND SOME JOY' IN THE WORLD

  tyler fischer
    Image 1 of 2

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 29: Tyler Fischer attends the DailyWire+ Red Carpet Premiere of "Lady Ballers" on November 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Bentkey Ventures)

  tyler fischer
    Image 2 of 2

    FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - JUNE 13: Tyler Fischer attends the cast screening of "Terror On The Prairie" at AMC DINE-IN Thoroughbred 20 on June 13, 2022 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for Daily Wire)

Fischer explained that he filed his lawsuit about three years ago and the case remains in the discovery phase. 

"It's in the early phases. Whether or not we go to trial, I don't know. But it's on tape. And I've been told by certain people it's the clearest discrimination case they've ever seen because it is recorded," he revealed. 

JOE ROGAN CALLS OUT LIBERALS FOR INSISTING MUSK USED NAZI SALUTE: ‘BULLS--- GAME’

Despite the challenges faced in his early career, Fischer is currently touring throughout the U.S., and has additionally released a comedy special called "No Pardon Needed," which is available exclusively to Fox Nation subscribers.

Trump has stopped America’s DEI ‘scandal,’ JD Vance says in exclusive interview Video

The program was filmed at famed podcast host Joe Rogan's new club, The Comedy Mothership in Austin, TX on Jan. 20 — the same day President Donald Trump returned to the White House for his second term.

The Inauguration-inspired, 45-minute special is a satirical look at the current state of politics and culture, with Fischer blending his razor-sharp political commentary with impersonations of President-elect Trump, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Elon Musk and others in Trump’s cabinet. 

Fischer is well known for his unapologetic performances, having gained popularity for his impressions of political leaders and commentators; on YouTube, a skit of him mimicking the voice of Daily Wire commentator Jordan Peterson has over one million views.

Along with making his own comedic videos on political and social issues on social media platforms, Fischer is currently touring the United States doing more stand-up routines. He has also appeared on some of the biggest podcasts and talk shows in the world, including "The Joe Rogan Experience," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" and "Kill Tony." The rising star also acted in the film, "Terror on the Prairie" and voiced a character in the animated show, "Mr. Birchum."

To hear more from Tyler Fischer, subscribe to Fox Nation and stream "No Pardon Needed."

Fox News' Benji Ferraro contributed to this report.