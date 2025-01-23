Joe Rogan calls out liberals for insisting Musk used Nazi salute: ‘Bulls--- game’

Podcast giant and comedian Joe Rogan shredded liberals who have accused billionaire X owner Elon Musk of using a "Nazi salute" while speaking at the inaugural parade for President Trump.

Mediaite pointed out how during a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" the host defended Musk, stating that those accusing him of the stunt are playing a "bulls--- game" that no serious person believes and everyone sees as "crying wolf."

"The problem with that is, it just, after a while, it’s crying wolf and people are like, ‘Oh, this is a bulls--- game you’re playing, and you’re just using it as an excuse,’" Rogan told show guest and fellow podcaster Lex Fridman on Wednesday.

A variety of liberal media outlets accused Musk of performing the Nazi gesture while celebrating Trump’s inauguration at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Monday. While speaking to the raucous crowd, Musk placed his hand over his heart and quickly extended it in a motion that even CNN anchors suggested looked like a Nazi-era salute.

"This is what victory feels like! And this was no ordinary victory, this was a fork in the road for human civilization," Musk said. He made the gesture and said, "I just want to say thank you for making it happen, thank you. From my heart to yours."

"That salute was evocative of things we’ve seen through history," CNN host Kasie Hunt said. The PBS News Hour X account posted that Musk "gave what appeared to be a fascist salute."

The Jerusalem Post posted an article about the gesture on X and captioned it stating, "US billionaire Elon Musk appeared to make a Heil Hitler salute at the Washington DC Trump parade on Monday, following Trump's inauguration."

Musk hit back at the accusations on Monday, stating, "Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired."

Rogan wasn’t buying the Nazi comparison, calling it "bulls---" and arguing that liberals "always" use these comparisons as cheap ways to justify attacking their political enemies.

He said, "I mean this is the Donald Trump excuse. You’d do anything you can to stop Hitler, you know, right? And this is why they want to conflate, and they always want to pretend that everyone’s Hitler."

He mentioned how Musk, the latest target of this game, has called it out in the past.

"Elon has talked about this a lot, about – and he’s absolutely correct – is that people use woke ideology as an excuse to be an a------, and it’s really just people that are a------- that are attaching themselves to things that make them feel righteous."

"And so they wrap themselves in this idea to give them virtue and to allow them to say the most awful things about other people that have different perspective," Rogan said, adding that people who do that are "doing the wrong thing."