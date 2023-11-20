Bill Burr tells everyone to relax over wife flipping off Trump at UFC event: 'Everybody expressed themselves'

Comedian Bill Burr poked fun at Donald Trump supporters who took exception to his wife flipping off the former president last Friday, claiming any folks upset over it were the same ones who call others snowflakes.

Burr's wife Nia Hill was spotted giving Trump a pair of middle fingers at a UFC event in New York City, where the former president had just walked in to huge cheers and applause. But Hill didn't seem as keen, and the famed standup was asked about his wife's act Friday on "The Rich Eisen Show."

"How's your wife's hands doing these days?" Eisen asked in reference to the moment.

"They're fantastic," Burr said as Eisen and others at the interview roared with laughter. "I love my wife, you know where you stand with [her.] The guy walked in the arena. Everybody cheered. She gave him the finger. Nobody got arrested. That’s why this country’s great. Everybody expressed themselves. Can we all be adults? I mean, I don’t know about you, but I came here to go to the fights. I didn’t know I was going to the Republican National Convention."

DONALD TRUMP RECEIVES CHEERS AT UFC 290 DURING APPEARANCE WITH DANA WHITE

Before Eisen asked about the incident, Burr said that Trump fans who take shots at President Biden couldn't have it "both ways."

"Those Trump guys, they’re always going, ‘ah, you’re snowflakes, F your feelings,’ and all of that," Burr said. "And then you make fun of Trump, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, it’s so disrespectful!’ It's like you’re saying, ‘F Joe Biden!’ It’s like, you can’t have it both ways!"

Hill had previously strongly criticized Trump on social media; in one deleted post from 2020, she quipped she hoped he got COVID-19.

Trump has received warm receptions when he's attended past UFC events. He is known to be a UFC fan and is close with the mixed martial arts organization's president, Dana White.

COMEDIAN BILL BURR RAILS AGAINST CANCEL CULTURE: ‘I ALSO HAVE THE RIGHT TO SAY WHATEVER I WANT’

Burr hits numerous topics besides politics in his comedy and leans left on many issues, but he has often poked both sides of the aisle when he does go the political route. One of his routines include saying he's pro-choice but agreeing that abortion constitutes killing a baby, comparing it to throwing out cake batter baking in the oven before it's finished.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also memorably stunned a live audience on "Conan" in 2017 when he bluntly said Hillary Clinton "blew it" by losing to Trump. In addition to his stand-up career, Burr has a thriving acting career and hosts a podcast.