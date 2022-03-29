Expand / Collapse search
Columnist criticizes left-wing media for virtue signaling on Ukraine-Russia war

Scarry said that 'virtue signaling' is the way the left operates

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
How the left-wing media 'completely' trivializes Ukraine-Russia conflict: Scarry Video

How the left-wing media 'completely' trivializes Ukraine-Russia conflict: Scarry

'The Federalist' columnist discusses how Ukraine war has been hijacked by the left on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

A columnist at The Federalist blasted the left for extracting political capital from the Russia-Ukraine conflict Tuesday, saying they were causing the war to be "trivialized."

"The left has completely trivialized this conflict, turned it into a complete joke, all for the sake of getting clout on social media. And when I say the left, I do mean the media celebrity corporations. … They're beside themselves emotionally about seeing Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in a t-shirt," Eddie Scarry said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video call to the Doha Forum, March 26, 2022. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video call to the Doha Forum, March 26, 2022.  (AP Photo/Lujain Jo)

"They talk about this in terms of democracy and freedom and how it's our duty to protect freedom. And again, major corporations as well," he told host "Tucker Carlson.

RUSSIA TO REDEPLOY KYIV FORCES, NOT WITHDRAW, US OFFICIAL SAYS: LIVE UPDATES

Scarry added that the left's "virtue signaling" costs the elites "nothing."

Ukraine flag. Ukrainian flag on black storm cloud sky. stormy weather

Ukraine flag. Ukrainian flag on black storm cloud sky. stormy weather (iStock)

"That's the point of virtue signaling is that you get to feel good about yourself. You get to say how great you are because you care about this conflict. You care about the people … and yet it costs you nothing. But it is going to cost somebody something because we're teetering on the edge of World War III," Scarry said. 

"They're not going to have to give anything about this. It's going to be you, it's going to be your viewers. Their children, their nieces and nephews. They're going to be the ones they expect to be sacrificed."

A U.S. instructor trains Ukrainian soldiers for the use of M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (SMAW-D) missiles at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lviv, western Ukraine.

A U.S. instructor trains Ukrainian soldiers for the use of M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (SMAW-D) missiles at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lviv, western Ukraine. (AP/Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service)

"Virtue signaling is the way the left likes to operate right now. Same thing with Black Lives Matter – post a black square on Instagram and you're in good company. They're doing this now … [while] we're teetering on the edge of World War Three with a nuclear power."

Columnist blasts the left for extracting political clout from Ukraine-Russia war Video

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.