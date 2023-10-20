Columbia professor calls university president a 'coward' in fiery speech about campus anti-Israel activism

Columbia Business School assistant professor and Israeli-American Shai Davidai called out Columbia University president Minouche Shafik as a "coward" for remaining silent on "pro-terror" groups at school.

"To the pro-terror organizations at Columbia, my seven-year-old son is a legitimate target of resistance just because he’s Israeli," Davidai said in a passionate speech on campus.

"My two-year-old daughter is a legitimate target of resistance — that is what they are selling," he continued.

A surprise attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7 shocked the world, causing the death, wounding and capture of hundreds of civilians, including children and the elderly. Israel retaliated against Hamas by firing missiles into Gaza.

"I’ll name it now. President Minouche Shafik, of Columbia University, you are a coward," the Israeli assistant professor said.

Columbia is one of many elite institutions across America that is being rocked by accusations of excusing antisemitism as the debate over the Israel-Hamas war continues.

Joseph Massad, a professor of modern Arab politics and intellectual history at Columbia University, wrote an article highlighting the efforts of Hamas fighters invading Israel.

The effort, Massad wrote, consisted of more than two dozen battle sites, which entailed Hamas conquering "50 Israeli military targets" for its Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

Hamas’ storming of Israeli checkpoints separating Gaza from Israel was "astounding," Massad described in a section of the article titled "Jubilation and awe."

Columbia has also been affected by violence after the Hamas terrorist attacks. On Oct. 11, "a 24-year-old Israeli student was beaten with a stick outside the university’s main library," according to the New York Post. "Maxwell Friedman, 19, was arrested for the attack and charged with second and third-degree assault, both as hate crimes."

Davidai also criticized "presidents of universities all over the country" for refusing to take a stand on the terrorist attacks against Israel, adding that he would never allow his young daughter to go to Columbia.

"Not because it’s not a great institution," he explained. "But because I know that she will not be protected there because the president of the university allows pro-terrorists to march on campus."

Hundreds of students turned out on Columbia’s main campus on Oct. 12, many draped in or carrying Israeli flags or adorned with the Palestinian keffiyeh (headscarf) in demonstrations of support of each side.

The protests remained peaceful, but they followed Wednesday’s attack, which occurred at around 6:10 p.m. after 19-year-old Maxwell Friedman, who identifies as female, got into an argument with a 24-year-old who is named only as I.A. over flyers he had posted with names and pictures of Israeli hostages.

Shafik responded to the debate on campus, according to the Columbia Spectator. "Unfortunately, some are using this moment to spread antisemitism, Islamophobia, bigotry against Palestinians and Israelis, and various other forms of hate," he wrote in a statement. "Especially at a time of pain and anger, we must avoid language that vilifies, threatens, or stereotypes entire groups of people."

"It is antithetical to Columbia’s values and can lead to acts of harassment or violence," she continued. "When this type of speech is unlawful or violates University rules, it will not be tolerated."

Columbia University did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Joshua Q. Nelson and Peter Aitken contributed to this report.