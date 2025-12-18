HHS unleashes sweeping crackdown on child ‘sex-rejecting procedures,’ threatens hospital, Medicaid funding (e

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a sweeping package of proposed regulatory actions Thursday to end "sex-rejecting procedures" on the youth as part of President Donald Trump's January executive order calling on the department to protect children from "chemical and surgical mutilation."

HHS is rolling out a series of policy updates and regulatory actions that effectively would defund hospitals that provide gender transition procedures, according to an HHS official.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services rolled out policy proposals that would bar hospitals from carrying out performing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and certain surgeries on patients under 18 as a "condition of participation in Medicare and Medicaid programs." The majority of U.S. hospitals participate in Medicare and Medicaid, according to HHS.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released another proposed rule that would block federal Medicaid funding for procedures aimed at altering the sex of a child under the ag of 18, which HHS said also will apply to federal funding to the Children’s Health Insurance Program for the same procedures on individuals under the age of 19.

Collectively, according to the HHS official, the actions would ensure no federal funds directly support gender transition procedures on children.

The announcement comes after HHS released peer-reviewed report in November that found medical procedures to alter a child's biological sex pose serious long-term dangers to children.

The report was released through the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health and found that operations working to reject a child's biological sex — including the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgical operations — "are significant, long term, and too often ignored or inadequately tracked."

The November report was an update to HHS' May report that reviewed the evidence and best practices for children with gender dysphoria, which was criticized by a handful of medical groups for not identifying the study's authors and allegedly misrepresenting a medical consensus on the matter.

In another Thursday crackdown, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. signed a declaration that such procedures on children do not meet professional medical standards, based on the study, which warns "practitioners who perform sex-rejecting procedures on minors would be deemed out of compliance with those standards."

The Food and Drug Administration additionally announced Thursday, as part of the crackdown on trans medical issues for minors, that it sent warning letters to 12 manufacturers and retailers behind the "illegal marketing of breast binders to children."

At the civil rights level, HHS is moving to undo a Biden-era effort to treat gender dysphoria as a disability under federal law. A newly proposed revision to Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 would clarify that the definitions of "disability" and "individual with a disability" exclude "gender dysphoria" that is not the result of a physical impairment.

The announcement is expected to be met with pushback from left-wing Democrats, who have continued championing "gender-affirming care" for kids.

Transgender issues became a political football toward the end of Trump's first administration and into the Biden administration, which repeatedly declared support for the trans community and trans youth. In November, 130 Members of Congress, for example, filed an amicus brief at the Supreme Court in November for a pair of cases focused on transgender students playing on a school sports team opposite their biological sex.

Supporters of medical procedures aimed at altering a child's sex argue preventing such medical care can lead to depression and anxiety, and even suicide and must be protected.

President Donald Trump repeatedly has railed against trans procedures for children as an "act of abuse" since before his reelection in 2024.

The president and the Make America Healthy Commission he established earlier in 2025 have doubled down that there are only two biological sexes, including Trump signing an executive order declaring the U.S. only recognizes male and female sexes while also ending "radical and wasteful" diversity, equity and inclusion program within the government.