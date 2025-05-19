Colorado Christian summer camp sues state for requiring access to gender identity-friendly facilities

A Christian camp that has been operating since 1948 in Colorado is suing the state after the camp was told that it had to accommodate gender expression in bathrooms and a variety of other spaces.

"They feel like they're honoring God in what they're doing, and I feel like they should do that, to operate in a way that's consistent with that," camp volunteer and mother Leah Rohwer told CBS News in an interview.

The camp, known as Camp IdRaHaje, which is short for "I'd Rather Have Jesus," has refused to obey the state government's demands that it accommodate gender expression in camp facilities.

It is a conflict that is personal for Rohwer, who told CBS that she has a family member who identifies as transgender.

"I have a heart for the kids that feel like they don't fit in their body," Rohwer said. "I love those kids and I'm not saying anything bad about any of those kids or family members, whoever it might be, but I feel like we shouldn't stomp on someone's religious freedom to try and help those folks."

"Camp IdRaHaJe has faithfully served and ministered to Colorado children of all backgrounds and faiths since 1948 and has successfully maintained its resident camp license since it first received one in 1995," camp Executive Director Mike DeBoer said in a statement.

"The new policy of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, however, is asking IdRaHaJe to choose between upholding its Biblical beliefs about biological sex and risk losing its license or abandoning its beliefs and mission by forcing girls and boys to shower, dress, and share sleeping quarters with campers of the opposite sex. We are asking the court to allow us to operate consistent with our beliefs and protect our campers from a gender ideology agenda," he added.

Alliance Defending Freedom Legal Counsel Andrea Dill, who is representing the camp, said in a statement, "The government has no place telling religious summer camps that it's 'lights out' for upholding their religious beliefs about human sexuality."

"Camp IdRaHaJe exists to present the truth of the Gospel to children who are building character and lifelong memories. But the Colorado government is putting its dangerous agenda—that is losing popularity across the globe—ahead of its kids. We are urging the court to allow IdRaHaJe to operate as it has for over 75 years: as a Christian summer camp that accepts all campers without fear of being punished for its beliefs," she added.

Lisa Roy, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, provided a statement to CBS, saying, "The Department will continue working in partnership with faith-based providers and camps within the confines of the law to ensure maximum participation. As I'm sure you understand, we cannot comment on active litigation."

The Colorado Department of Early Childhood did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.