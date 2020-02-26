Gun rights advocate rips Dems calling for gun control: They 'don't know the first thing about the subject'

Gun rights activist Colion Noir told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday that Democratic leaders calling for stronger gun control legislation care less about saving lives, and more about "control."

"To me, that’s one of the most disheartening parts of this," Noir said. "We're talking about one of the most important constitutional rights in this country but these individuals who are calling themselves leaders don't know the first thing about the subject they're talking about."

"They get their talking points, get in front of the camera and spew misinformation to millions of people and the people believe it."

Noir was reacting to a now-viral moment in Tuesday's Democratic debate where former vice president Joe Biden went after the voting record of frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., singling out his support for legislation that gave gun manufacturers absolute immunity from liability for gun violence.

Biden grossly overstated the number of gun deaths since the 2007 law passed, claiming more than "150 million" people had been killed by firearms since that time.

Between 2007 and 2017, 373,663 Americans were killed by firearms. According to the left-wing Center for American Progress, that number includes both violent deaths and unintentional or accidental deaths.

"I always go back to this point," Noir said. "At the end of the day, the overall goal is control. They don't really care about what the facts say. At this point, from what we’ve seen, from all the candidates that have been on stage talking about the Second Amendment and gun control ... we should all understand that this is about restricting the Second Amendment into oblivion."

"This isn’t about saving lives, this isn’t about trying to find a balance and have a conversation," Noir added, "because if it was, they wouldn’t be talking about how they destroyed the NRA [National Rifle Association], they would be saying 'How do we balance protecting people's rights while trying to save lives in some manner that makes sense and that's plausible without taking away people's constitutional rights?'"

Noir further criticized Democrats for pretending to care about gun violence but being unwilling to put in the necessary work in areas where such violence is especially prevalent.

"They don't want to get the job done," he explained. "When you talk about the places that have the most gun violence, it's a socio-economic issue. It's not a gun issue. If it was, we would see the violence widespread. We don't. It's concentrated in specific areas ... that would require them to care and to work."

"That's the problem with this conversation as a whole," Noir concluded. "They really don't care. What they care about is gaining control."