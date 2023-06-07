'View' co-hosts have unusually bitter argument about former VP: 'Sunny likes to make it personal with me'

"The View" co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin clashed over Former Vice President Mike Pence's campaign announcement on Tuesday as Hostin called out Farah Griffin over her work in the Trump administration.

"What scares me, Alyssa, you are incapable of defending a man that you worked for. And you said that you need to hear more from him," Hostin began. "I don't need to hear more from Pence."

Griffin interjected and said that Hostin accused her of something, demanding to be allowed to respond. Hostin, who openly detests Pence, continued to speak off a card about what she considered his various transgressions and ignored Griffin's protest.

"Nope, nope. I'm going to finish what I'm going to say. The thing about Pence here is that when lived in Indiana and I went to Notre Dame, he had a terrible approval rating because of the way he treated the AIDS crisis. Awful. Lot of people died because of him. Lot of people died because of how he handled the COVID crisis," Hostin said.

ON 'THE VIEW,' ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN REJECTS NOTION SHE ‘DOESN’T DESERVE A VOICE' AFTER SERVING TRUMP ADMIN

Co-host Joy Behar jumped in to defend Hostin, telling Griffin to hear her out and to not make it personal.

"Sunny likes to make it personal with me so we'll just," Griffin said. "Are you going to give me a chance to answer or?"

"Spearheading Trump’s Covid-19 agenda of downplaying the virus," Hostin continued, criticizing Pence.

"This is not what the show is about. This is Barbara Walters' legacy. Let a woman speak," Griffin argued.

ABC'S ‘THE VIEW’ GOES OFF THE RAILS AS SUNNY HOSTIN CALLS BLACK REPUBLICANS AN ‘OXYMORON’

Hostin insisted it is "everybody's view," while Griffin argued it was just "Sunny Hostin's view."

Whoopi Goldberg interrupted the argument and said she felt like they program had to go to commercial break.

Hostin has previously voiced her frustration with Griffin and co-host Ana Navarro for being members of the Republican Party.

The hosts were discussing the possibility of a third party during an episode of "The View" in September 2022 when Hostin, who is often critical of the GOP hosts on the show in spite of their staunch anti-Trump stances, wondered why they didn't just leave the Republican Party.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I reject the framing that, is it about three parties. I think the framing is the Republican Party or the Democratic Party. You can also be an independent. So, there are three options; but if you remain in the Republican Party, given what you [have] seen and given what you know, are you complicit and is it better to leave the party and become independent?" Hostin said.