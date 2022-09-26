Sunny Hostin rips into Republican 'View' co-hosts, trashes Alyssa Farah Griffin: 'You were complicit'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin ripped into Republican co-hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin on Monday for sticking with the Republican Party, at one point directly calling the latter "complicit" for working in the Donald Trump White House.

The hosts were discussing the possibility of a third party when Hostin, who is often critical of the GOP hosts on the show in spite of their staunch anti-Trump stances, wondered why they didn't just leave the Republican Party.

"I reject the framing that, is it about three parties. I think the framing is the Republican Party or the Democratic Party. You can also be an independent. So, there are three options; but if you remain in the Republican Party, given what you [have] seen and given what you know, are you complicit and is it better to leave the party and become independent?" Hostin said.

Navarro pushed back and said that she was a "registered Republican" who donates to Democrats who she believes are "better."

"You stumped for Biden," Hostin correctly noted. Navarro worked for Biden's Florida outreach in 2020.

"I argue and call out the people who have lost their principles and who I think have lost their way in defending what I thought were Republican values. So, I mean, the question is: Do you piss from inside the tent or from outside?" Navarro continued.

"And I truly think you piss from outside. I mean, you certainly were complicit, you worked there," Hostin responded, turning to Farah Griffin.

Farah Griffin asked Hostin if she'd rather have someone like Navarro "trying to reform the party from within."

"There's going to be a Republican Party whether you want there to be or not, so wouldn't you want someone who's sober-minded and sound and more aligned with you?" Farah Griffin said.

Hostin said she didn't believe it was "effective strategy."

She attacked Latino Republicans on Friday and said they were "voting against" their own self interests by voting Republican.

"That's what's so interesting to me, that there are so many Latinos that vote Republican because they vote against their own self-interest. If you really are interested in these types of issues, then you're a Democrat," Hostin said.

Hostin has called out Navarro as well as Lindsey Granger, a Republican who appeared on the show multiple times last season, for being Republicans.

"I don't understand either of you," Hostin told Granger and Navarro in May. "I don't understand Black Republicans, and I don't understand Latino Republicans."

She also said Black Republicans were an "oxymoron."