CNN's Van Jones calls Glenn Youngkin a 'delta variant of Trumpism'

Van Jones famously called the 2016 race a "white-lash"

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
CNN’s Van Jones showed some last-minute concern over Republican Glenn Youngkin as the polls closed in the Virginia gubernatorial race, slamming him as the equivalent of a contagious variant of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, less than an hour before the race ended, the former Barack Obama official contended that Youngkin represented a "delta variant of Trumpism" that threatened the country.

MSNBC’S ANDREA MITCHELL CALLS YOUNGKIN ‘TEXTBOOK CASE’ OF DISHONEST CULTURE WARRIOR 

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 01: Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks at a campaign rally at the Loudon County Fairground on November 01, 2021 in Leesburg, Virginia. The Virginia gubernatorial election, pitting Youngkin against Democratic candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, is tomorrow. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) ___ LEESBURG, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 01: Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks at a campaign rally at the Loudon County Fairground on November 01, 2021 in Leesburg, Virginia. The Virginia gubernatorial election, pitting Youngkin against Democratic candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, is tomorrow. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"The stakes are high. When this election is over in Virginia, we will know we have seen the emergence delta variant of Trumpism. The delta variant of Trumpism. In other words, Youngkin, same disease, but spreads a lot faster and can get a lot more places," Jones said.

The "delta variant" refers to the contagious mutation of the COVID-19 virus that emerged this summer.

Jones made a clarification following pushback for the comparison.

"My point is that playing on racial fears by demagoguing CRT furthers dangerous aspects of Trumpism, just in friendlier form. Did not mean to imply that human beings are diseases," he tweeted.

LIBERAL MEDIA IS ‘BRAZENLY’ LYING SAYING CRT ISN'T TAUGHT IN VIRGINIA SCHOOLS: NEWSBUSTERS

Jones famously showed a similar outrage after the election of former President Donald Trump in 2016, which he referred to as a "white-lash" against a Black president.

"This was a 'white-lash.' This was a 'white-lash' against a changing country. It was a 'white-lash' against a Black president, in part. And that's the part where the pain comes," Jones said.

President Joe Biden, right, reacts after speaking at a rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Arlington, Va. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden, right, reacts after speaking at a rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Arlington, Va. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP )

The Virginia governor race has drawn the nation’s attention as the first major election since President Joe Biden and Democrats assumed full control of Washington. The Virginia race is often viewed as a bellwether for the following year's midterms; lopsided victories by GOP and Democratic candidates in 2009 and 2017, respectively, foretold their parties winning back the House of Representatives the following year.

Youngkin is trying to become the first Republican to win a statewide race in Virginia since 2009.

Lindsay Kornick is an Associate Editor for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @lmkornick.