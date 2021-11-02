MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell calls Youngkin 'textbook case' of dishonest culture warrior

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell was the latest media pundit to smear Glenn Youngkin as a liar by claiming that critical race theory is being taught in Virginia schools.

On Tuesday, in preparation for Virginia’s governor race, Mitchell discussed Youngkin and his political rival Terry McAuliffe hours prior to polls closing on "Andrea Mitchell Reports." She claimed that Youngkin ran a tight race against McAuliffe only because he "arguably distorted" the issue regarding education. Like many other journalists, she claimed that critical race theory is not being taught in Virginia schools.

ELECTION DAY: VIRGINIA, NEW JERSEY POLLS OPEN IN GOVERNOR'S RACE SEEN AS REFERENDUM ON BIDEN: LIVE

"Education, Glenn Youngkin is almost a textbook case of someone who has taken a cultural issue, and arguably distorted it, that is the accusation and according to all of our fact checking, you know, critical race theory is not taught in Virginia schools, it’s not a big deal, but it’s become, you know, a cause of outrage in so many school boards," Mitchell said.

LIBERAL MEDIA IS ‘BRAZENLY’ LYING SAYING CRT ISN’T TAUGHT IN VIRGINIA SCHOOLS: NEWSBUSTERS

Mitchell’s guest White House correspondent Kristen Welker agreed, adding "we can’t find that it is being taught anywhere."

"Yes, they're talking about traditional issues like the economy, but here education is front and center and McAuliffe is accusing Youngkin of trying to stoke the culture wars because he’s talking about critical race theory, which as you point out, we can't find that it is being taught anywhere, but it is resonating with some voters," Welker said.

This matched McAuliffe’s previous claim on Sunday that critical race theory had "never been taught in Virginia" on NBC’s "Meet the Press."

"What's Glenn Youngkin education plan? He wants to ban critical race theory. Well, let me explain: It's never been taught in Virginia," McAuliffe said.

However, the Virginia Department of Education displayed several examples of promoting the phrase "critical race theory." One included a presentation from 2015, when McAuliffe previously served as governor, that encouraged schools to "embrace Critical Race Theory" in "order to re-engineer attitudes and belief systems."

Further, documents obtained in July found that Virginia's Loudoun County Public Schools spent more than $34,000 for critical race theory coaching for teachers.

Education has become the top issue for Virginia voters prior to the gubernatorial election. Youngkin and McAuliffe are expected to be in a nail biter Tuesday night.

Fox News' Cortney O'Brien contributed to this report.

