Democratic strategist Paul Begala says ‘pain-in-the-a-- White liberals on Twitter’ are not 'real' Democrats

Democratic strategist Paul Begala slammed "pain-in-the-a--' White liberals on Twitter," claiming that people of color are the real heart of the Democratic Party.

Begala, during a Tuesday appearance on "CNN Tonight," Begala got into a heated back and forth with Forward Party founder Andrew Yang on whether President Biden has the vigor to win re-election in 2024.

Describing himself as a guy who "loves Joe Biden," Begala claimed that the current president would "steamroll" Trump in a second election, as well as any Democrat who may seek to challenge him.

"I spoke before or after Joe Biden half a dozen times," Yang said, referring to the 2020 debates. "And the fact is, when he came off that stage, you know what people were not saying? That guy has the energy, the vigor–"

"All of a sudden he developed it," Begala interjected. "You’re missing the most important thing, Andrew. The early states are full of White liberals. They don’t like Joe. And then we move to real Democrats – African Americans in the south, they loved him. And he steamrolled everybody because in my party, the heart and soul of the party are people of color, not pain-in-the-a-- White liberals on Twitter. I’m sorry to use bad language."

Begala has previously criticized Democratic voters for his party's difficulties.

In January, the former Bill Clinton aide was asked by CNN’s Poppy Harlow if it was a "fair criticism" to say that Biden put more effort into getting infrastructure passed versus voting rights. The CNN anchor was referencing a comment from Arndrea Waters King, the wife of Martin Luther King III.

"Well, he got infrastructure passed and that’s a good thing because success can breed success," Begala said. "He is putting the full force of the presidency behind it. I think the problem for the Democrats right now is not that they have bad leaders. They have bad followers, OK?"

He then recounted an essay by activist Andrew Young, who was told by Martin Luther King that the way to get then-president Lyndon Johnson to pass a voting rights bill was to mobilize voters in churches, universities and labor unions.

"Those of us who want to save voting rights – we need to get to work," Begala added, shifting back to present day. "I do think Biden is putting everything behind this, but he needs better followers. He needs all of us in the game as well."