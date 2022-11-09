Biden laughs off notion that Trump's political movement is still 'strong'

President Biden laughed off the notion that former President Trump's political movement is still strong during a press conference on Wednesday.

When a reporter asked Biden about how he can assure G-7 leaders that Trump will not be elected president again, Biden laughed after the reporter commented on the strength of former President Trump's influence.

"So how do you reassure them, if that is the reason for their questioning, that the former president will not return, that his political movement, which is still very strong, will yet again take power in the United States?" the reporter asked.

"Oh, yeah?," Biden said as he laughed off the reporter's characterization.

"Well, we just have to demonstrate that he will not take power if he does run, making sure he, under legitimate efforts of our Constitution, does not become the next president again," Biden said.

The president's comments came one day after the midterm elections, which he says went well for Democrats.

"Well, we had an Election Day yesterday, and I think it was a good day for democracy — and I think it was a good day for America," Biden said. "Our democracy has been tested in recent years, but with their votes, the American people have spoken and proven once again that democracy is who we are."

Biden added that a red wave didn't happen, despite many expecting it to happen.

"While we don’t know all the results yet, at least I don’t know them all yet, here’s what we do know — the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave — it didn’t happen," Biden said.