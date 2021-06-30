CNN's Jim Acosta booed at Donald Trump border event

CNN’s Jim Acosta was booed by a crowd while reporting on former President Donald Trump’s visit to the border.

On Wednesday, Trump visited the U.S.-Mexico border along with Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott. During the visit, Trump and Abbott openly criticized President Joe Biden for his approach to the immigration policies.

Upon finishing his speech, Trump was interrupted by Acosta loudly yelling a question over the sound of applause.

Rather than asking about the border, Acosta pivoted to asking Trump about his view on the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

"Trump, will you apologize about January 6?" Acosta yelled.

The crowd around Acosta booed loudly while Trump proceeded to ignore the CNN reporter’s question.

The video soon trended on Twitter as various people reacted to the incident.

Acosta later tweeted about the event writing "At border event with Trump and Abbott I asked Trump if he’s going to apologize for January 6. He did not respond. Crowd of mostly GOP members and staff booed."

He added that Trump continues to talk about the 2020 election after more than six months since the election.

This came after Acosta claimed that Gov. Abbott was blocking press access by turning the roundtable discussion into a "pool" coverage event. The claim was shared by Politico’s Olivia Beavers but was later corrected by Republican Governors Association's Joanna Rodriguez.

"@GovAbbott 's office sent multiple press releases last week stating a pool would be likely due to capacity limitations. Then sent more details in releases yesterday & today specifically stating there would be a pool" Rodriguez explained.

Acosta has frequently sparred with Donald Trump in the past. In 2018, the Trump White House originally revoked Acosta’s press pass following contentious behavior with a White House aide. A judge later overturned the ban less than two weeks afterwards.