CNN's Gloria Borger falsely claims Operation Warp Speed 'happened under Joe Biden'

CNN political analyst Gloria Borger falsely said Wednesday that Operation Warp Speed occurred under President Biden, and no one on CNN's panel corrected her in real time.

Borger criticized Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., for saying in his rebuttal to Biden's congressional address that the country had already rounded the corner on coronavirus when Biden took office. Operation Warp Speed, the public-private partnership under the Trump administration to accelerate vaccine development for the deadly virus, helped produce multiple vaccines in record time.

"Everybody understands that Operation Warp Speed happened under Joe Biden, but getting vaccines into arms was a Biden operation," Borger said.

Her cadence suggested it was an honest mistake, but she didn't correct herself in the moment, nor did anyone else on the panel.

She corrected herself a little later.

"I misstated it earlier," she said. "Donald Trump gets credit for Operation Warp Speed. But Joe Biden gets credit on getting shots into your arms."

Borger appeared to suggest Operation Warp Speed also didn't involve vaccine delivery, but the country was already vaccinating around 1 million people per day when Biden took office.

The United States leads the world in vaccinations and their distribution under Biden has been one of his notable achivements, with more than 200 million shots delivered in his first 100 days.

Borger wasn't the only media figure to bungle the facts on Operation Warp Speed.

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace, a fervent GOP critic and one of the most enthusiastic Democratic boosters on cable news, brazenly claimed the operation didn't "do anything to get a needle in the arms" while blasting Scott's response as coming from another "planet."

"Operation Warp Speed didn't do anything to get a needle in the arms, so a lot of disinformation. It felt almost scripted by someone close to the president who wanted that revisionist history," she said.

Unlike Borger, she did not correct her false remark. Earlier, she commented on how "brilliantly" Biden wove various aspects of his agenda into his address to Congress.