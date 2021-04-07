Nicole Wallace, former Republican operative, calls GOP 'most destructive force on planet'

MSNBC host Nicole Wallace told viewers on Tuesday that if someone from outer space parachuted to Earth and had to pick the "most sort of destructive force on the planet," they might choose the Republican Party, her former home.

Speaking with guest Dr. Kavita Patel on vaccine distribution, Wallace claimed Republicans are "killing people" with their opposition to vaccine passports, etc. She added that Republicans have waged a "war against science," particularly against COVID science.

"The war against science," she said. "I think if someone were to parachute down here and wonder what the most sort of destructive force on our planet is, and they landed in this country, they might look at the Republicans. To me, it feels arbitrary. I’m sure it has long roots in their wars against climate science and their wars against reproductive freedom."

Wallace specifically pointed fingers at former President Donald Trump, whose decision to continue to hold rallies during the pandemic resulted in "literal carnage," she argued.

DEPARTING CNN ANCHOR BROOKE BALDWIN AIRS GRIEVANCES WITH LACK OF WOMEN IN KEY ROLES AT LIBERAL NETWORK

During the same Tuesday program, as Wallace reflected on the January 6 Capitol riots, she let another guest, former Homeland Security official Elizabeth Neumann, argue Republicans and the "conservative info-tainment sector" are failing to separate fact from fiction.

Long before starting to host MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," Wallace was a GOP operative herself, serving as President George W. Bush's communications director and advising John McCain's unsuccessful 2008 presidential campaign. But in the Trump era she became one of the GOP's most hyperbolic critics, while repeatedly bragging about her support for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wallace has come at the GOP from several different angles in the past few years, including condemning the "cowardice" of Republican leaders who don't call out the "misogyny" in their party.