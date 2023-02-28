CNN's Don Lemon claims he lost 'liberal friends' after predicting Trump's win in 2016: 'Kicked out of parties'

During "CNN This Morning" on Tuesday, co-anchor Don Lemon said that he "lost a lot of liberal friends" and was kicked out of parties after he "predicted" Donald Trump would win the 2016 presidential election.

While talking with CNN's Jake Tapper, who told the hosts about his recent interview with comedian Bill Maher, Lemon claimed that he predicted Trump would win the 2016 election over Hillary Clinton.

"I don't know if you remember this Jake, I'm sure you do, that I predicted that, I said Donald Trump will probably win the election in 2016. Look, I lost a lot of liberal friends, I actually got kicked out of parties in Brooklyn," he said.

Co-host Poppy Harlow replied, "Really?"

"I said, have you guys seen the newspaper? The newspapers? He is on every section, he's on the business section, he's on the political section, he's on the real estate section. He is on the front pages. It was just because he knew how to manipulate and use the media and so it’s interesting to, you know, see Bill Maher say, ‘Hey, listen, this guy isn’t going to leave the White House.’ I think the evidence was there but people kind of ignored what’s in front of their faces," Lemon continued.

Tapper previously said he asked Maher about what made him repeatedly predict Trump was not going to walk away or gracefully concede after losing an election.

"He said, have you been watching Donald Trump? Like it was – he is a guy who doesn’t acknowledge ever losing, never concedes defeat, never concedes mistake. It was eminently predictable, he didn't think it was difficult to see that coming at all," Tapper said, referring to his interview with Maher.

Lemon made headlines recently after claiming Republican 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not in her "prime" and saying that a woman is only her prime in her "20s, 30s and maybe 40s."

Lemon said he regretted the comments hours later after receiving backlash, but did not mention Haley.

"The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day," he said.

After Lemon was absent on "CNN This Morning" for a few days, CNN boss Chris Licht said he would return to the program and undergo "formal training."

"I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously," Licht told CNN staff in the memo.