CNN's anti-Trump documentary delayed from airing after WHCA dinner shooting

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CNN’s Fareed Zakaria was mocked on social media on Sunday after he announced his anti-Trump documentary, "The Imperial Presidency: A Fareed Zakaria Special," was bumped on the heels of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner shooting.

CNN has been in breaking news mode, focusing extensively on the assassination attempt at the WHCA dinner attended by President Donald Trump on Saturday night. An episode of "Eva Longoria: Searching for France" was also preempted, but that didn’t stop critics from lampooning Zakaria.

"The Imperial Presidency," which was set to premiere on Sunday night, aimed to explore "how, over decades, presidential authority has steadily stretched beyond the limits envisioned by the Founders—evolving into a system increasingly vulnerable to abuse and capable of enabling an unscrupulous leader to edge toward autocracy," according to a CNN press release.

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The CNN press release also claimed, "Trump has pushed the boundaries of presidential authority—defying Congress, ignoring the courts, denying due process, attacking free speech, prosecuting political opponents, launching a war unilaterally, and deploying troops domestically."

Zakaria took to X on Sunday to inform that his documentary would air at a later date, prompting one critic to respond, "They keep having to delay programming on right-wing fascism because of left-wing violence."

"Our latest screed against our evil emperor will be delayed until we return to our screechy normal," NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham joked.

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz asked, "Is it because your rhetoric is making people violent and crazy?"

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Podcaster Jim Treacher mocked the notion of an "imperial presidency" when multiple CNN journalists were expected to dine with Trump on Saturday before gunfire brought the dinner to a sudden halt.

"It's an ‘imperial presidency,’ yet a whole roomful of your highly principled colleagues voluntarily sat in the same room with him," Treacher wrote. "Oh, wait, I forgot: They wore First Amendment pocket squares! That's brave."

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Many others took to social media with thoughts:

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is common for major breaking news coverage on cable news to preempt pre-planned weekend and late-night programs.

Authorities have identified Cole Allen, 31, as the suspect arrested in the shooting that happened at the Washington Hilton hotel as President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other senior Cabinet officials were attending the media dinner.

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Fox News Digital’s Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.