CNN suspends Chris Cuomo 'indefinitely' pending evaluation of his involvement in brother's scandals

CNN announced that it is suspending its star anchor Chris Cuomo as the network evaluates his conduct following stunning revelations from the New York Attorney General's investigation into his brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense," CNN began its statement Tuesday evening. "The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second."

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO TURNED TO MEDIA SOURCES FOR INFO ON BROTHER'S ACCUSERS: ‘I HAVE A LEAD ON THE WEDDING GIRL’

"However," CNN continued, "these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

Calls for the "Cuomo Prime Time" host to be fired intensified on Monday after newly-released documents showed he was far more involved in aiding his embattled brother than he previously disclosed to viewers.

Transcripts from his interview with investigators show the CNN star admitting he would reach out to media sources to find out about new accusers who have yet to come forward publicly.

"When asked, I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out," Cuomo told investigators.

CHRIS CUOMO SILENT AMID GROWING SCANDAL, AVOIDS ADDRESSING ROLE IN HELPING EMBATTLED BROTHER ON CNN SHOW

Cuomo's admission contradicts what he told CNN viewers in August when he claimed, "I never made calls to the press about my brother's situation."

Three days after the New York Times broke the story about Anna Ruch, who alleged the governor sexually harassed her at a 2019 wedding reception, the CNN anchor texted top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa, "I have a lead on the wedding girl."

In another exchange, DeRosa texted to Cuomo, "Rumor going around from politico 1-2 more ppl coming out tomorrow," then asking him "Can u check your sources?"

Cuomo replied "on it," later writing back "No one has heard that yet."

The CNN anchor snooped into the progress of Ronan Farrow’s reporting about his brother and relayed it to the governor's inner circle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He admitted to contacting colleagues of Farrow for updates but claimed it was simply "business-as-usual" to employ such methods. Text messages released by state investigators showed DeRosa asking about "intel the CNN anchor had about Farrow's report on March 15, to which he replied it wasn't ready for publication. Farrow's story was eventually published on March 18.

Additionally, the transcript from investigators' interview with Democratic strategist and Andrew Cuomo ally Lis Smith showed Chris Cuomo had forwarded her documents regarding the governor's second accuser Charlotte Bennett and her "time in college."