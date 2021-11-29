Chris Cuomo silent amid growing scandal, avoids addressing role in helping embattled brother on CNN show

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo kept his viewers in the dark regarding the growing controversy he's been engulfed in for his role in aiding his scandal-plagued brother, now-ex Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Newly-released testimony made public by the New York Attorney General's office from its investigation into Gov. Cuomo shows the "Cuomo Prime Time" host heavily worked with his brother's inner circle to combat the sexual misconduct allegations against him, even relying on sources in the media on the reporting that was being done on the governor's accusers.

CNN offered a tepid response to the growing scandal hours after the damning revelations from the NY AG probe went viral.

"The thousands of pages of additional transcripts and exhibits that were released today by the NY Attorney General deserves a thorough review and consideration," CNN stated. "We will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance as they relate to CNN over the next several days."

However, the liberal host himself chose to ignore the topic, choosing to focus much of his show Monday night on the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the ongoing feud between Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and the growing smash-and-grab crime hitting cities across the country.

CNN's leftwing media correspondent Brian Stelter went to bat for his colleague as critics roasted Cuomo for choosing not to address the controversy on his program.

"For what it's worth, when Chris Cuomo addressed his actions on the air back in August, he said ‘this will be my final word on it,’ and he hasn't addressed the matter on TV since," Stelter tweeted.

Critics, in turn, blasted Stelter, saying his tweet was "worth absolutely nothing" and blasting the leftwing media reporter for sidestepping the journalistic malpractice and the deception Cuomo presented to his viewers and his employer.

Strangely, Stelter's tweet draws a sharply different tone than the one he had in his report on CNN's drama in which he admitted that the new revelations "cast some doubt" in Cuomo's past comments addressing his part in the scandal.

During their nightly handoff, primetime colleague Don Lemon showered Cuomo with a strong on-air endorsement of his character.

"I am grateful for your friendship and your love," Lemon told Cuomo. "I think you are fantastic, one of the kindest people I know on this planet."

"There you go. I meant every word," Lemon added.

Cuomo previously addressed the controversies that plagued his brother but significantly downplayed his role in aiding the embattled New York governor.

"I was there to listen and offer my take and my advice to my brother was simple and consistent. Own what you did, tell people what you'll do to be better, be contrite and finally, accept that it doesn't matter what you intended, what matters is how your actions and words were perceived," Cuomo told viewers in August following the governor's announced resignation. "There are critics saying things about me, many unsupported but know this, my position has never changed. I never misled anyone about the information I was delivering or not delivering on this program. I never attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward. I never made calls to the press about my brother's situation. I never influenced or attempted to control CNN's coverage of my family."

Transcripts from his interview with investigators show the "Cuomo Prime Time" host admitting he would reach out to find out about new accusers who have yet to come forward publicly.

"When asked, I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out," Cuomo told investigators.

Three days after the New York Times broke the story about Anna Ruch, who alleged the governor sexually harassed her at a 2019 wedding reception, the CNN anchor texted top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa, "I have a lead on the wedding girl."

In another exchange, DeRosa texted to Cuomo, "Rumor going around from politico 1-2 more ppl coming out tomorrow," then asking him "Can u check your sources?"

Cuomo replied "on it," later writing back "No one has heard that yet."

Cuomo snooped into the progress of Ronan Farrow’s reporting about his brother and relayed it to the governor's inner circle.

The host admitted to contacting colleagues of Farrow for updates but claimed it was simply "business-as-usual" to employ such methods. Text messages released by state investigators showed DeRosa asking about "intel the CNN anchor had about Farrow's report on March 15, to which he replied it wasn't ready for publication. Farrow's story was eventually published on March 18.

Additionally, the transcript from investigators' interview with Democratic strategist and Andrew Cuomo ally Lis Smith showed Chris Cuomo had forwarded her documents regarding the governor's second accuser Charlotte Bennett and her "time in college."

This comes as the CNN anchor alleged to investigators he's not in the "oppo research business."

"I would never do oppo research on anybody alleging anything like this. I'm not in the oppo research business. I don't tolerate a lot of oppo research on any level," Cuomo claimed. "And I was never aware of anything like what you're suggesting, nor did I ever participate in, nor did I ever suggest, nor would I ever tolerate anything like what you're suggesting."

Many critics are calling for CNN to fire Cuomo while others remain stunned that the liberal network has yet to take any action against its problematic star.

Cuomo himself was accused of sexual harassment by veteran TV producer Shelley Ross, who accused him of grabbing her buttock at a 2005 function when the two of them worked at ABC News. Ross preserved an email he sent to her at the time apologizing.