CNN whips out ‘Republicans pounce’ cliché to describe why inflation crisis is nightmare for Biden

Critics often knock the "Republicans pounce" framework used to present an issue potentially damaging to Democrats as one of simply rank partisanship

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
Liberal CNN dusted off the cliché "Republicans pounce" to describe why the ongoing inflation crisis is a disaster for President Biden on Thursday, even using the often-mocked phrase as a subhead in a story billed as analysis.

Conservatives often knock media outlets for using the "Republicans pounce" or "seize" framework to present an issue potentially damaging to Democrats as one of simply rank partisanship. Despite the term being mocked on a regular basis, a CNN analysis by Stephen Collinson headlined, "Why inflation is a political nightmare for Biden," features an entire "Republicans Pounce" section.

CNN went with the cliché "Republicans pounce" to help describe why the ongoing inflation crisis is a disaster for President Biden.   (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Collinson explained why the cost of living increase, which is the highest in 30 years, is a "nightmare" for Biden but expressed dismay that Republicans aren’t factoring in "mitigating factors" such as a pandemic-induced spike in demand and COVID-19 shutdowns resulting in a supply crunch. 

"None of these mitigating factors are stopping Republicans from exploiting the painful cost-of-living increases and prices at the pumps to slam ‘Bidenflation’ and to argue that the President's ambitious political program is squandering past economic gains," Collinson wrote in the section titled, "Republicans Pounce." 

The CNN analysis then focused on GOP lawmakers who have dared to criticize the rising cost of living under Biden. 

"A new CNN fact check contradicts claims by Republicans that rising prices are solely caused by wasteful Democratic spending. Many factors, including supply chain chaos and production limits by OPEC countries, are factoring into a complicated situation," Collinson wrote. 

Critics took notice of CNN's approach: 

Last week, The New York Times was similar mocked for "Republicans pounce" to describe the party's efforts to address issues relating to schools and the rights of parents to be involved in their children's education.

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie and David Rutz contributed to this report. 

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.