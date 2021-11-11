CNN whips out ‘Republicans pounce’ cliché to describe why inflation crisis is nightmare for Biden

Liberal CNN dusted off the cliché "Republicans pounce" to describe why the ongoing inflation crisis is a disaster for President Biden on Thursday, even using the often-mocked phrase as a subhead in a story billed as analysis.

Conservatives often knock media outlets for using the "Republicans pounce" or "seize" framework to present an issue potentially damaging to Democrats as one of simply rank partisanship. Despite the term being mocked on a regular basis, a CNN analysis by Stephen Collinson headlined, "Why inflation is a political nightmare for Biden," features an entire "Republicans Pounce" section.

CNN’S BRIAN STELTER ATTRACTS TINIEST AUDIENCE OF '21, HAS FAILED TO AVERAGE 800K VIEWERS FOR 10 STRAIGHT WEEKS

Collinson explained why the cost of living increase, which is the highest in 30 years, is a "nightmare" for Biden but expressed dismay that Republicans aren’t factoring in "mitigating factors" such as a pandemic-induced spike in demand and COVID-19 shutdowns resulting in a supply crunch.

"None of these mitigating factors are stopping Republicans from exploiting the painful cost-of-living increases and prices at the pumps to slam ‘Bidenflation’ and to argue that the President's ambitious political program is squandering past economic gains," Collinson wrote in the section titled, "Republicans Pounce."

The CNN analysis then focused on GOP lawmakers who have dared to criticize the rising cost of living under Biden.

"A new CNN fact check contradicts claims by Republicans that rising prices are solely caused by wasteful Democratic spending. Many factors, including supply chain chaos and production limits by OPEC countries, are factoring into a complicated situation," Collinson wrote.

DON LEMON’S ASSAULT ACCUSER SAYS HE’S TURNED DOWN THREE SETTLEMENT OFFERS

Critics took notice of CNN's approach:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, The New York Times was similar mocked for "Republicans pounce" to describe the party's efforts to address issues relating to schools and the rights of parents to be involved in their children's education.

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie and David Rutz contributed to this report.