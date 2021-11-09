CNN’s Brian Stelter attracts tiniest audience of '21, has failed to average 800K viewers for 10 straight weeks

CNN’s struggling host Brian Stelter attracted his smallest audience of 2021 on Sunday when only 645,000 people tuned into "Reliable Sources."

Stelter’s low-rated "Reliable Sources," which claims to examine the media industry but regularly ignores news and scandals that would create negative headlines for liberal organizations, has now failed to crack 800,000 viewers for 10 straight weeks.

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER 'CRAWLED IN BED AND CRIED' OVER CORONAVIRUS, SAYS 'IT’S OK TO NOT BE OK RIGHT NOW'

The low turnout for Stelter’s first episode of the month came after "Reliable Sources" finished October with its smallest monthly audience of 2021. Stelter averaged only 689,000 viewers during the month of October but dropped even further when the calendar flipped to November.

Stelter also struggling among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging only 91,000 on Sunday for his fourth-lowest turnout of the year among the key category.

Basic cable telecasts that had a larger audience than CNN’s "Reliable Sources" in the critical demo on Sunday include BET repeats of "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" and "Martin," multiple repeats of Nick Jr.’s "Paw Patrol," Disney Junior’s "Mickey Mouse Funhouse" and "The Chicken Squad," and Adult Swim’s "Bob’s Burgers."

Fox News’ timeslot competition, MediaBuzz, averaged 1.5 million total viewers and 223,000 among the demo to easily outdraw CNN’s "Reliable Sources" in both categories.

The tiny audience who decided to tune into Stelter’s show were treated to a breakdown of the differences between slogans and stories, discussion about Democrats being "frustrated" with news coverage, an interview with author Batya Ungar-Sargon, who helped Stelter define the word "woke," a look at "Build Back Better" proposed tax credits for local newsrooms, and a look back at the one-year anniversary of CNN calling the 2020 presidential election for Biden, among other segments largely criticizing conservative media.

Stelter also joined a seemingly irritated group of liberal pundits who have lashed out at or lectured parents in the aftermath of Republican Glenn Youngkin's surprise win over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in last Tuesday's Virginia gubernatorial election .

The left-wing host said the terms "parents' rights" and "critical race theory" have become little more than a "slogan" or a "catchall phrase." The segment was accompanied by the chyron, "Cheap Slogans Disguise Stories That Are Shaping America."

Fox News' Cortney O'Brien contributed to this report.