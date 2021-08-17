CNN’s 'Reliable Sources' team praises Chris Cuomo's 'honest and heartfelt' comments on brother

CNN’s "Reliable Sources" team continued to provide cover Monday for embattled colleague Chris Cuomo, praising his "honest and heartfelt" comments about his brother and soon-to-be-former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D.

Monday evening's CNN’s "Reliable Sources" newsletter swooned over Chris Cuomo’s return to television that had media watchdogs speculating if the "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake would be allowed to discuss his own role in the scandal that brought down his brother. Gov. Cuomo announced his resignation last week while his brother was on a pre-planned trip.

"Chris Cuomo, back from vacation, ended his program Monday night by delivering an honest and heartfelt comment about his ‘brother's situation.’ Cuomo said the imminent resignation of NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been ‘unlike anything’ he could have ‘ever imagined.’ He went on to say that ‘it was a unique situation, being a brother to a politician in a scandal and being part of the media,’" CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy wrote.

"Cuomo told viewers that he ‘tried to do the right thing’ throughout it all and that he wanted people to ‘know that.’ He concluded by saying that this would be his ‘final word’ on the subject," Darcy continued without any mention of the widespread journalism ethics concerns.

CHRIS CUOMO RETURNS TO CNN WITH NETWORK'S JOURNALISM ETHICS UNDER A MICROSCOPE

Cornell Law School professor and media critic William A. Jacobson doesn’t think the Cuomo family saga is over for CNN and called for an independent probe of Chris Cuomo and CNN management.

"Only then can the book be closed," Jacobson told Fox News.

Darcy works closely with fellow CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter, the newsletter’s usual author. The pair focus heavily on criticizing onservative media and often face criticism for being "janitors" for mainstream outlets.

CRITICS WONDER WHY CNN MEDIA ANCHOR BECAME 'DE FACTO CNN SPOKESPERSON' AMID GROWING CUOMO BROTHERS SCANDALS

CNN had previously barred the younger Cuomo sibling from interviewing his big brother, but CNN lifted the rule for a series of widely mocked, playful interviews during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Things only got worse for CNN when news reports and a state investigation revealed its star anchor played a major role in advising his brother on handling sexual harassment allegations and even drafted a statement for him and his top political aides.

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO ADDRESSES BROTHER'S RESIGNATION, DEFENDS HIS OWN CONDUCT AS ANCHOR: 'I NEVER MISLED ANYONE'

The host was never formally reprimanded by CNN but was told that his participation in the conference calls with the governor's team was "inappropriate," according to a statement the network released in May.

While Stelter noted the journalistic ethics issues raised by their relationship in his newsletter, he largely defended his left-wing colleague in a panned appearance on "The Late Show." Host Stephen Colbert poked fun at CNN's conflict of interest, while Stelter claimed Chris Cuomo respected "boundaries."

"It seems like an odd conflict of rules," Colbert said.

"It is an odd conflict," Stelter said, "but I don't think – if we open up the journalism ethics book, there's no page for this. The craziest set of circumstances that you can imagine, right? A governor and a brother, both in these high-profile jobs. This is definitely awkward for CNN, though."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington Post writer Erik Wemple roasted Stelter for his attempted defense of Cuomo, at one point quoting his "ethics book" remark and adding, "Really?"