Brian Stelter roasted as ‘tongue-wagging company man’ for defense of CNN, Cuomo after Colbert pressed him

CNN’s Brian Stelter was widely mocked after "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert held the left-wing media pundit’s feet to the fire Tuesday over his network's "odd conflict of rules" regarding Chris Cuomo.

"CNN signs Brian Stelter's paychecks. He is incapable of reporting his network's screwup with the Cuomo situation from a neutral standpoint," Daily Caller reporter Andrew Kerr tweeted in response.

Colbert, who typically goes easy on fellow liberals, grilled Stelter following the stunning resignation of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D.

Stelter’s colleague, the little brother of the soon-to-be-former governor, is caught up in the scandal himself for advising his sibling as sexual harassment allegations poured in. The "Cuomo Prime Time" host’s actions have been deemed inappropriate and unethical by a variety of critics across the journalism industry and didn’t go unnoticed by Colbert.

"In a small way, your network is involved in this story because, of course, the governor's brother Chris Cuomo has his show," Colbert began the exchange, before pointing to the New York Times' recent reporting about the CNN star advising the governor to resign. "Does that create any conflict over at CNN? Behind closed doors, are people mad at him? Or is he in trouble?"

"Some people are mad at him," Stelter admitted. "By the way, I can confirm the New York Times report … I also have a source that says Chris was on the phone with his brother this week-"

"Is your source Chris Cuomo?" Colbert jokingly asked.

"He is not, he is not," Stelter replied. "You've gotta have boundaries. You've gotta draw lines."

"Why? He doesn't," Colbert said about the "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor.

"I think he does, actually," Stelter pushed back. "I think Chris does, I don't know about the governor."

"What are the boundaries?" Colbert asked.

CNN's media lackey then echoed the network stance from May calling Cuomo's participation in the governor's strategy sessions "inappropriate" and that it was a "management ruling" for the anchor to not cover his brother's scandals.

"It is an odd conflict," Stelter said, "but I don't think – if we open up the journalism ethics book, there's no page for this. The craziest set of circumstances that you can imagine, right? A governor and a brother, both in these high-profile jobs. This is definitely awkward for CNN, though."

Journalist Glenn Greenwald panned the defenses offered by Stelter, arguing he had made CNN "look even worse."

"Brian Stelter is such a tongue-wagging company man, but so bad at it that -- despite his efforts to sacrifice every last shred of dignity and personal integrity he has to defend his corporate employer -- he somehow makes them look even worse. May be the creepy delivery: not sure," Greenwald wrote.

"I don't think you need to look deeply into some esoteric ‘journalism ethics book’ to know that it's sleazy and unethical to allow a CNN actor who plays the role of a journalist on TV to interview his own brother and repeatedly glorify him as the greatest leader since Augustus," Greenwald added.

The "Reliable Sources" host stressed that "what's most important" is that CNN "covers the story on-air just the same as we would any other story," adding "isn't that what matters?"

Mediaite’s Colby Hall penned a column headlined, "Brian Stelter’s Defense of CNN’s Situational Standards Surrounding Chris Cuomo Verges on Gaslighting."

