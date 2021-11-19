CNN admits Steele dossier has 'significantly diminished' credibility, Trump 'wasn't too far off' about origins

CNN published a lengthy piece Friday admitting the anti-Trump Steele Dossier has been discredited after the liberal network spent years promoting it at every turn.

The dossier was used as the roadmap for CNN and other liberal outlets to paint former President Donald Trump as compromised by Russia. CNN’s piece, "The Steele dossier: A reckoning," by reporter Marshall Cohen, detailed why "the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished."

WASHINGTON POST CORRECTS, REMOVES REPORTING THAT RELIED ON DISCREDITED ANTI-TRUMP STEELE DOSSIER

"A series of investigations and lawsuits have discredited many of its central allegations and exposed the unreliability of Steele's sources. They also raise serious questions about the political underpinnings of some key explosive claims about Trump by shedding new light on the involvement of some well-connected Democrats in the dossier, and separate efforts to prod the FBI to investigate ties between Trump's campaign and Russia," Marshall wrote.

"These revelations have triggered a reckoning around the Steele dossier, particularly in the wake of two recent indictments secured by John Durham, the special counsel appointed during the Trump administration to investigate the FBI's Russia probe," Marshall continued. "Durham alleges that Steele's primary source, a US-based foreign policy analyst, repeatedly lied to the FBI about where he got his information."

The CNN reporter admitted "collusion suggested in Steele's memos" didn't add up.

"Legitimate questions are now being raised about the dossier -- how it was used by Democrats as a political weapon against Trump, how it was handled by the FBI and US intelligence agencies, and how it was portrayed in the mainstream media," Marshall wrote, even confessing Trump was correct all along.

"’Trump swiftly rejected Steele's claims and said a "group of opponents ... put that crap together,’" he wrote. "Nearly five years later, it's clearer than ever that he wasn't too far off about the origins of the dossier."

INDICTMENT OF STEELE DOSSIER SOURCE REMINDS MEDIA WATCHDOGS OF NEWS ORGANIZATIONS WHO HEAPED CREDIBILITY ON IT

Pundit Stephen L. Miller tweeted that "not a single person at CNN" would have an actual reckoning.

CNN spent years pushing the Russian collusion narrative, which the infamous dossier provided the roadmap for.

Marshall went on to explain the details of why the dossier has shed its credibility, even noting that Steele’s primary source turned out to simply be a "DC-based think tank analyst with a Rolodex of Russians."

Journalist Glenn Greenwald also took to Twitter with thoughts on the liberal network’s "reckoning" of the dossier: