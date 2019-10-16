CNN, NYT slammed for avoiding China during presidential debate: 'This is literally a joke,' 'Shameful'

CNN and The New York Times were widely criticized for not asking any of the 12 Democratic candidates about China during Tuesday night's presidential debate.

China has made making major headlines in recent weeks between its trade war with the United States as well as the growing tensions between the communist nation and the NBA after the Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey made a tweet in support of the Hong Kong protestors.

However, during the "foreign policy" segment of the debate, questions were predominately asked about President Trump's recent troop withdrawal from Syria as well as handling Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Many blasted the hosting news outlets for brushing China out of the rug.

"Oh good, the foreign policy section is over without a single China question. This is literally a joke," The Hill's Chief Washington Correspondent Saagar Enjeti reacted.

"There hasn’t been one question about China in this entire 3 hour debate. It is shameful," "The View" co-host Meghan McCain tweeted.

TULSI GABBARD SLAMS CNN, NEW YORK TIMES DURING DEBATE FOR 'DESPICABLE' 'SMEARS' OVER SYRIA, RUSSIA

Many mocked CNN and the Times for choosing to close the debate on the subject of Ellen DeGeneres's friendship with former President George W. Bush, which she received backlash for after appearing with him at a Dallas Cowboys game earlier this month.

The only time China was mentioned in the entire three-hour debate was when South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg knocked President Trump, who he accused of not making a "peep" in expressing solidarity with the people of Hong Kong amid tensions with China.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CNN and the Times weren't only criticized on social media. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hi., blasted the outlets from the debate stage over what she described were "smears" against her on foreign policy.

"The New York Times and CNN have also smeared veterans like myself for calling for an end to this regime-change war," she said, apparently gesturing toward the moderators. "Just two days ago, The New York Times put out an article saying that I'm a Russian asset and an Assad apologist and all these different smears. This morning, a CNN commentator said on national television that I'm an asset of Russia -- completely despicable."

Gabbard appeared to refer to CNN analyst Bakari Sellers' comments describing the congresswoman as a "puppet for the Russian government."