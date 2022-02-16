CNN turmoil: MSNBC keeps up news blackout of rival's Chris Cuomo, Jeff Zucker scandals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC's total blackout of the growing scandals plaguing its closest left-wing rival has now gone over two weeks.

Earlier this month, the Peacock network made zero mention of the shocking resignation of CNN president Jeff Zucker, who admitted to failing to acknowledge his consensual affair with Allison Gollust, a deputy executive, as the two lovebirds were swept up in the network's investigation of its fired anchor, Chris Cuomo.

ALLISON GOLLUST RESIGNS FROM CNN FOLLOWING JEFF ZUCKER OUSTER

Reports of inner turmoil among CNN staffers following Zucker's exit flooded headlines and damning revelations surfaced including how Zucker and Gollust's affair allegedly dates back to as early as 1996 at NBC when he served as the executive producer of "Today" and she was a trainee in the PR department, which contradicted Gollust's statement suggesting their relationship blossomed only during the pandemic.

Other stunning reports claim that Zucker and Gollust gave "talking points" to then-Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who had been combating President Trump on the national stage in the early months of the coronavirus outbreak, and how the two of them were instrumental in the coordination of the infamous interviews of the Cuomo Brothers. Gollust, who previously served as an aide to Cuomo, directly appealed to the governor when his office began resisting the "Cuomo Prime Time" appearances.

It's worth noting Zucker previously oversaw MSNBC as the CEO of NBCUniversal until his ousting in 2010.

CHRIS CUOMO ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT IN BOMBSHELL REPORT ABOUT CNN TURMOIL

On Tuesday, two more CNN shoes dropped.

A memo to staff from parent company WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar revealed Gollust, who had been staying with the company following Zucker's exit, had also resigned as CNN's executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Gollust then fired back with her own statement, accusing WarnerMedia of breaking its promise of allowing her to inform staff about her resignation and slamming the company's "attempt to retaliate against me and change the media narrative in the wake of their disastrous handling of the last two weeks."

Meanwhile, The New York Times published a bombshell report revealing that Chris Cuomo was accused of sexual assault in 2011 during his tenure at ABC News, which was what prompted his firing after he had been suspended for misleading the network in aiding his brother during Gov. Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal.

According to a letter sent to CNN in December by the accuser's attorney, the woman, described as a temporary ABC employee, said Cuomo welcomed her into his office for lunch but was instead "badgered for sex" and when she declined, he assaulted her.

JEFF ZUCKER SAGA: MSNBC CONTINUES ON-AIR BLACKOUT OF GROWING CNN SCANDAL

Then years later, in the height of the #MeToo movement following the downfall of media giants like Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose, Cuomo reached out to the former colleague and offered to promote the company she was working for, a gesture her lawyer described as an effort to buy her silence.

A representative for Cuomo told Fox News Digital the claims "are false. He was never asked about the allegations prior to being terminated or given an opportunity to respond to the allegations."

Additionally, Cuomo is set to launch an ugly legal battle against CNN as he will reportedly demand millions for the abrupt firing.

Despite all the drama CNN has faced in the past two weeks, MSNBC has not uttered a word through Thursday morning, according to Grabien transcripts.

Notably, MSNBC did address the breaking news of Cuomo's firing in December after having avoided his suspension stemmed from revelations from the New York Attorney General's investigation into his ousted governor brother. At the time, CNN alluded to "additional information" the network had learned. Days later, the Times reported it was a "sexual misconduct" allegation from a "former junior colleague at another network."

CNN SAGA: WHAT NETWORK CHAOS MEANS FOR LIBERAL MEDIA CORRESPONDENT BRIAN STELTER

MSNBC previously ignored the sexual harassment allegation made by veteran TV producer Shelley Ross, who alleged in a New York Times guest essay in September that Cuomo grabbed her buttock at a 2005 event as ABC colleagues. Ross produced the email he had sent to her apologizing for the incident.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

It wasn't just MSNBC that has avoided CNN's scandals this week. CBS, NBC and ABC, the network where the sexual assault claim against Chris Cuomo took place, all failed to address any of the recent developments surrounding Cuomo through Thursday morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All three broadcast networks previously addressed Zucker's resignation earlier this month as well as Cuomo's termination in December. CBS made a brief mention of Gollust's resignation during the 4 a.m. ET hour but NBC and ABC have ignored it.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.