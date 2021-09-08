CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WaPo avoid documents suggesting Fauci lied to Congress about NIH funding Wuhan lab research

Allegations are fueling that Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to Congress over whether or not the U.S. government funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan leading up to the coronavirus pandemic, but much of the legacy media has yet to cover the recently-released bombshell documents that appear to contradict the top Biden official's testimony.

Fauci adamantly denied during his testimony on Capitol Hill that the National Institutes of Health funded any gain-of-function research in Wuhan, but The Intercept published a story on Monday exposing several hundred pages of documents that revealed the U.S. government pumped $3.1 million into American health organization EcoHealth Alliance to back bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and that almost $600,000 of that federal money was partially used by the WIV to find and alter bat coronaviruses that could jump to humans and infect them.

However, the bombshell revelations have received zero coverage on CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Grabien transcripts.

Fauci even appeared for interviews with CNN anchor Jim Sciutto and MSNBC host Joy Reid on Tuesday, both of whom avoided the subject.

The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today, and The Associated Press also appeared to skip the major development.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who's long been a vocal critic of Fauci, reacted to the report, tweeting that the NIAID director "lied again." Other lawmakers like Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc, are calling on Fauci to resign.

Much of the legacy media similarly ignored the damning leaked phone call transcripts from July showing President Biden urging then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to push a "perception" of stability in Afghanistan "whether it is true or not" ahead of the chaotic military withdrawal and the takeover of the Taliban.

Fox News' Brian Flood and Houston Keane contributed to this report.